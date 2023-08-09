Aaron Evenchik, a construction attorney at Hahn Loeser and Parks in Cleveland, won a $2.3 million jury award in a recent case that was unique from many of the cases in which he has been involved.
Evenchik’s cases often involve arbitration. This means professionals – in his line of work, usually construction experts – make decisions on the cases. In his recent and unusual case, a jury deliberated, so the process was a bit more complex. Yet, for Evenchik, the unique opportunity was exciting.
“Me and my partner tried a case for two weeks in front of a jury in Cuyahoga County and, in the end we received an award, meaning the jury found in our favor for $2.3 million for our client,” Evenchik told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Evenchik and his partner, Christina Hassel, became involved in the case when the client, Franciscan Ministries, was looking for “top” construction lawyers and they found Hahn Loeser, he said.
The time from the initial filing date to the jury trial was five years, he said.
“It takes a long time,” Evenchik said.
Many depositions, lots of briefing on motions regarding whether certain claims could survive, and hours of time in the office, as well as late nights and weekends, went into Evenchik’s and Hassel’s preparation for the case, he said. They gained mastery of documents, exhibits and prior deposition testimonies so they could present smoothly to the jury.
One of the challenges Evenchik and Hassel faced, which Evenchik still regarded as enjoyable, was educating the jury on the topics and evidence being presented to them, he said.
“Some of the challenges are having the jury try to understand certain technical terms,” Evenchik said. “By that, I mean I don’t do that many jury trials. Construction cases don’t tend to go to jury trials. They tend to go to arbitration and, in arbitration, the people making decisions are other construction lawyers and construction professionals, so they understand the terms. They understand how contracts work and you don’t have to explain certain things to them. They just get it.”
The jury case dealt with a bond, Evenchik said. He had to educate the jury about the role of a bond in a construction project.
“That’s not something an arbitrator would need to be told,” he said. “They just intrinsically know it.”
In order to explain these concepts to the jury, Evenchik brought a sketch pad with him.
“Having one of the witnesses explain, I drew what I call a ‘contract tree,’ on the sketch pad to help the jury understand the relationship between all these many parties – you have an owner, and a contractor, and a subcontractor, and sub-subcontractors, and sureties and insurance companies – how all those legal relationships co-exist,” he said.
Evenchik said he uses the sketch pad often, especially for construction industry seminars and training programs at which he speaks.
“That’s always been an effective tool for me to make sure people understand what I’m talking about and I have to watch the jury as I’m putting it up there,” he noted.
The body language of the jury, such as nodding their heads yes, often tells Evenchik if they understand what he is presenting to them, he said. Evenchik said presenting to the jury during this case was akin to a teacher teaching students. The jury members were like students and they needed to understand what Evenchik was saying because they were the ones making the decision.
“I really enjoyed it,” Evenchik said. “I enjoyed educating them, I enjoyed teaching them.”
Publisher’s note: Aaron Evenchik is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.