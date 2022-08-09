Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications in Cleveland, was named to the 2022 Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. This is the fourth consecutive year Hennes has been named to this list, according to a news release.
Hennes was also named to the 2022 Lawdragon Hall of Fame.
“It’s a real career capstone to be named to the Lawdragon 100 and Lawdragon Hall of Fame,” said Hennes, a former board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors,, in the release. “For more than 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of teaching and counseling lawyers, C-suiters and government officials on the subjects of strategic communications, crisis management, crisis communications, litigation communications and issue management. As we often tell clients: You have a situation. We have a solution.”
Hennes Communications is focused on crisis management and communications and in-demand and is often in contact with bar and trade associations, elected officials, police, fire, education and health officials, the release stated. He is certified in effective communications by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Administration.