The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves around the world over the last year-and-a-half. Businesses, sports leagues and government agencies all felt the ripple effects caused by shutdowns and unsafe conditions. Immigration was no different.
David Leopold, chair of the immigration group at Ulmer and Berne in Cleveland, and Maya Lugasy, associate attorney at Brown Immigration Law in Cleveland, said the temporary shutdown and subsequent slowdown of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services caused a chain reaction that still affects immigrants and their families today.
The Citizenship and Immigration Services shut down in March 2020, but reopened to limited services in July 2020. During the initial period of the pandemic, all offices were closed. Because of this, there was a delay in almost everything being processed, Lugasy said. Every interview that was scheduled was canceled and every appointment to have fingerprints taken was canceled, she said.
Once they reopened, Lugasy said they had to take care of the massive backlog of cases and getting people rescheduled for interviews that had to be canceled. The offices slowly started either rescheduling canceled interviews or scheduling interviews that were ready to be scheduled. Because of sanitation protocols, they were only able to do a few per day.
“Between every interview, they would have to clean the whole office,” Lugasy said. “They had the plastic or glass dividers between you and the officer, everyone was wearing masks, they had to keep the doors open to their office, you had to bring your own pen with you, you weren’t allowed to have an interpreter come in-person, they had to be available by phone. So, it was definitely different. But they went about it that way for a while until very recently.”
Leopold said the most notable hiccup was overseas visa processing. People who come into the country apply internally, then they apply for their visa overseas at a U.S. consulate. That’s been a problem to this day, Leopold said. During COVID, A lot of consulates were closed, so it was very difficult for many months for visas to be issued.
“It affected not only immigrants, but also temporary visitor visas,” Leopold said. “Then, there have been a number of entry restrictions that have been put on countries. There’s Brazil, China, Iran, Ireland, the whole Schengen region, United Kingdom, South Africa and India. There is a ban on entry for most non-citizens who have been in any of those areas within 14 days of coming to the United States. So that makes travel extremely complicated coming from Europe or any of these other countries.”
There are exceptions, Leopold explained. Exceptions include any citizen of the U.S., any green card holder, anybody who’s married to a citizen, anybody who’s married to a green card holder, or members of the U.S. Armed Forces. For anyone else, approval to travel to the United States can take weeks.
“For example, if you have a researcher working here in Cleveland, that researcher lives in India, and wants to go home to visit his dying father,” Leopold said. “They can do one of two things. They can try to get a national exemption to come back, or they can spend 14 days in a third country that’s not covered by the ban. So, it’s pretty complicated.”
Lugasy said things are starting to speed up a bit. In the meantime, she tries to be as upfront with her clients as possible just to let them know about the situation that is happening and help manage their expectations.
“But I’m also seeing some positive improvements in the agencies that handle immigration benefits and processing those things,” Lugasy said. “We’re only eight months into this year, and they’re still confirming agency leadership positions. So I’m hopeful that that will maybe make things a little more efficient. I am noticing certain applications, their processing times are decreasing. Unfortunately, there’s really not much I can do when it’s this kind of nationwide problem. … It seems this administration is prioritizing making things run smoother and work better, and hopefully that will translate into quicker processing times, quicker turnaround times, more responsive customer service options and things like that.”