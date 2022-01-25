More than one year into the Biden administration, the landscape of many American policies looks different. While immigration reform caused a swirl of controversy during the Trump administration, some immigration attorneys said President Joe Biden has worked to overturn many of Trump’s policies.
David Leopold, partner and chair of the immigration group at Ulmer & Berne LLP., and Maya Lugasy, attorney with Brown Immigration Law, both in Cleveland, said a few major changes have occurred in the past year.
Leopold said since President Joe Biden took the oath of office last January, he has reversed most, if not all, of the “discriminatory policies” that were in place for the last four years. Perhaps the most of which was the “Muslim ban,” which was the ban on entry of people from Muslim-majority countries such as Iran and Syria.
“Corollary to that was an extreme vetting requirement which was used to keep people out with last names that were more Muslim or Arabic sounding,” Leopold said. “It also applied to Latino names and some Chinese names. That has since ended. Obviously we still vet, but we don’t use it as an excuse to keep people of certain ethnic backgrounds out of the country.”
Another change Lugasy noted is the immigration courts. There are still about 1.5 million cases in immigration court backlog, but Lugasy said many policies that the Trump administration created were increasing the backlog by essentially taking away judges’ authority to manage their dockets.
“The Attorney General currently has been reinstating policies that were in place during the Obama administration that basically allowed judges to close cases on their dockets that aren’t a priority and are just taking up space,” Lugasy said. “They aren’t an enforcement priority. These aren’t dangerous people, they’re not criminals. Basically, this just gives them the opportunity to get their case off the docket so they can focus on more pressing matters.”
She referred to “invisible walls” that was enacted during the previous administration. One example of this was a policy she referred to as “no blank spaces policies.”
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is the agency that adjudicates immigration benefit applications, were rejecting filings if any part of the form was blank, even if that part of the form did not apply to the specific person filling it out. Lugasy said she and other attorneys had to start writing N/A in every single blank space on a form.
“It didn’t seem to really be based on any logical reasoning,” Lugasy said. “It was just another way for them to reject the application and delay the process even further.”
One big benchmark that the Biden administration has reached, according to Leopold, is the refugee program, which is something that’s near and dear to him and the Jewish community. The Trump administration allowed a historic low 10,000 refugees per year. He said Biden slowly raised that number to 62,000, and then committed to bringing in 125,000 during this fiscal year that started Oct. 1, 2021.
“Not nearly that many were admitted because of the COVID strain and other COVID issues,” Leopold said. “But hopefully over the next year we’ll see better numbers.”
Graduating from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland in 2018 , Lugasy had practiced under the Trump administration. She said the current administration has provided a new outlook while more veteran attorneys have told her this is simply how it used to be.
Lugasy said she is hopeful about the immigration reform bill the Biden administration introduced, but is not entirely confident the bill will wind up passing at all. She also recognizes that there needs to be some kind of congressional action in order to make these changes more permanent. Otherwise, she said, every presidential administration will just kind of “flip flop” on their policies, making things more confusing and inefficient.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done just in terms of all of the damage the Trump administration caused with the delays and the backlog,” Lugasy said. “So, if Congress can actually get something passed, that’s my biggest hope.”