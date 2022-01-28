The International Senior Lawyers Project recently presented Hahn Loeser’s Cleveland partner-in-charge Craig Owen White with a global impact volunteer award for going above and beyond the call of duty in his pro bono work in sub-Saharan Africa.
“It is really an honor to be recognized,” White said in his acceptance speech, according to a news release. “I have worked with ISLP for many years and it has become a part of my life. I’ve worked most closely with the commercial law training program, which is a group of ISLP volunteers who partner with practicing lawyers of color in sub-Saharan African countries, designed to teach what they don’t teach you in law school.”
White received the honor as part of ISLP’s 20th anniversary celebration. He has served the project as an instructor for the commercial law training program since 2007, and recently completed his tenure as ISLP’s vice chair, according to the release.
ISLP provides pro bono legal services to governments, civil society organizations, and social enterprises around the world “in support of the rule of law and equitable, inclusive economic development, particularly in countries transitioning to democracy and market-based economies,” according to the release.
As part of his work in the United States and abroad, White has guided companies through mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, enterprise governance and financing and licensing issues, the release stated.
The U.S. trade representative re-appointed White for a second term to the trade advisory committee on Africa, which advises the representative in developing U.S. trade policy throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
The National Black Lawyers also named White among the top 100 Black lawyers in Ohio in 2021.