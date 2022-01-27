Emily Janoski-Haehlen was recently named dean of The University of Akron School of Law after a nationwide search. She will begin on Feb. 21, 2022, pending approval by the UA Board of Trustees.
“She is the right leader at the right time,” executive vice president and provost John Wiencek said in a news release. “Her many years in leadership and in the classroom are an asset for us, especially as we put renewed focus on student success and community.”
Janoski-Haehlen serves as associate dean of academic affairs and law technology programs for Akron Law, as well as director of the law library. She joined the faculty in 2017, teaching technology inlaw, social media law, legal drafting and legal Research. Her current research explores social media law, internet privacy, legal research instruction strategies and technology in the practice of law.
In her new role, her primary responsibility will be to provide executive oversight of the day-to-day operations and all routine functions of Akron Law, including increasing overall enrollment and bar passage rates.
Encouraged by the overwhelming support she has received from the students, faculty, staff, alumni and University community, Janoski-Haehlen said in the release she is honored and beyond excited to have been chosen as Akron Law’s next dean.
“I look forward to working with the Akron Law community to ensure the continued success of our students and graduates,” she said in the release.
Prior to joining Akron Law, she served as associate dean of the law library at Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana and as a faculty member and librarian at Northern Kentucky University, Chase College of Law in Highland Heights, Ky.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in history from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of Kentucky and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University.