The January 6th Select Committee’s Public Hearings – whether glued to your television or whether you find them a snooze fest, the Select Committee’s public hearings are making headlines nationwide.
In a previous article entitled, “Congress or the DOJ – Which is in Charge of Investigating the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol?,” we explored the powers and purposes of the January 6th Select Committee and the blurred lines between the activities of the select committee and the Department of Justice.
With the commencement of the hearings, however, the question becomes this, “What comes next?” For those who have watched the hearings (of which there have been two as of the date of the writing of this article), they consist of statements from the committee members, video montages of the Jan. 6 attack and deposition testimony, and the live testimony of witnesses. The hearings have all of the hallmarks of a presentation of information and virtually none of hallmarks of a criminal trial, such as a judge or jury, authentication of evidence, and the witnesses are not subject to cross-examination. But that is because the select committee’s hearings are not a trial, even though the select committee is accusing some of criminal conduct.
So, what happens next? As we briefly discussed in our previous article, regardless of the amount of evidence it possesses against any one person or entity, the select committee itself does not have the power to charge people with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. That job is reserved for the Department of Justice. Following the hearings and the completion of its investigation, it is anticipated that based on the evidence it collected (some of which will be presented during the hearings), the select committee will refer certain individuals or entities to the Department of Justice so that the DOJ may consider whether to pursue criminal charges.
As it appears from the hearings, the select committee likely believes that the more compelling public showing of evidence of criminal conduct and/or criminal intent, the more likely criminal charges will result from the select committee’s efforts. Whether this approach will work remains to be seen as the select committee has not even concluded half of its anticipated hearings (of which there are seven initially planned) and it is unclear when the select committee will conclude its investigation and make referrals (if any) to the DOJ for prosecution. If referrals are made, it may take several months for the DOJ to weigh its options and present the necessary evidence to federal grand juries who will ultimately decide whether criminal charges are filed or not.
Long story short, whether you believe the topic is partisan and old news or an absolute essential undertaking on behalf of democracy, we are not out of the weeds yet with the January 6th Select Committee. While it may take months to see whether criminal charges will result from the select committee’s investigation, nothing is certain, not even a timeline. Though, if criminal charges do result, and they are against an ex-president (which is quite clear to be one of the select committee’s goals), any criminal pretrial and trial process would surely take years to complete.
Larry W. Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland and Adam M. Brown is an associate attorney.
