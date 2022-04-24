Jim Casey, founder and owner of Casey Law in Mentor, was recently accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.
A graduate of The University of Akron Law School, Casey recently won a medical negligence case in southern Ohio that resulted in a $2.92 million verdict for his client, according to a news release. He represents clients throughout Ohio for medical malpractice and negligence cases, including birth injury, surgery and anesthesia errors, medication errors, and misdiagnosis.
ABOTA dedicates itself to preserving and promoting the 7th amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in the invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion.
“ABOTA is an organization that champions ethics and professionalism,” Casey said in the release. “I am proud and humbled to be part of such a select group.”
Casey, who has an undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University, earned recognition as a Super Lawyers since 2021.