Whether you have a business that is just getting started or preparing for the future to pass a business on to the next generation, staying organized and separating your business and personal assets will make things easier in the long run.
Dave Woodburn, a shareholder in Roetzel & Andress’ estate planning group, and Stephen Gariepy, chair of Hahn Loeser’s estate planning and business succession group, both in Cleveland, said it is important to separate your assets to protect you and your business.
The first step after forming a business should be making a plan to keep the business separate. Woodburn suggested getting a separate taxpayer identification number and keeping separate bank accounts and records for the business.
“You want to make sure you avoid co-mingling assets or accounts that might be personal use from the business,” Woodburn said. “So having a separate taxpayer ID number for the business, having accounts just in the name of the business, all are important initial steps to take, and in conjunction with that, one action that we often recommend is to make sure you properly capitalize the business.”
He highlighted the importance of having enough assets and capital in the business to start with to avoid constant transfers from personal accounts to business accounts.
“If you are actually paying corporate or business bills out of your personal account, you start to run the risk that if there is a lawsuit or there’s a creditor in the business, that they might try what we call ‘pierce the corporate veil,’ and get half the normal protection that you enjoy by having a business and try to go after you personally,” Woodburn said. “Again, the need to differentiate is extremely important.”
For this same reason, Gariepy often recommends business owners form a limited liability company and transfer all business assets into the name of the company.
“The reason for that is the LLC gives the owner of the business some liability protection so that if there is a lawsuit against the business that the individual personally would not be sued, but just the business,” Gariepy said. “So that gives the individual some personal protection that their personal assets, such as a house, are protected if the business is sued.”
Not only will a LLC and separating your assets help to protect an individual, it also makes it easier to pass a business down to one’s child when the time comes, as Gariepy shares. When it comes to estate planning, it is helpful to differentiate assets and know the value of a business to equally split among the owner’s children.
“If the business, for example, is valued at $1 million going to one child, often the other child will get the first $1 million of nonbusiness assets, and then whatever is left over after that is split 50/50,” Gariepy said. “So if the goal is to treat them equally economically, you often arrange it that way.”