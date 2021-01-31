Christopher G. Keim, a managing partner of Frantz Ward LLP in Cleveland, was named to Cleveland Magazine’s inaugural Cleveland 500, a list of the most powerful and influential leaders in the community.
The Cleveland 500 is comprised of leaders, doers, visionaries and idea generators who help shape the city. The list includes leaders from all facets of business, professional, government, entertainment, media and nonprofit sectors. Those featured in this list inspire others, lead change and offer some of the brightest ideas, according to a news release.
Kiem is involved in establishing the firm’s strategic direction and its day-to-day operations for the growing needs of the firm and the expanding needs of its clients, the release said.