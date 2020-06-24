Before the pandemic, David A. Landman was living in New Jersey and practicing litigation law in New York City at Benesch after six years in the firm’s Cleveland office. But in November 2019, another Cleveland-based firm reached out to Landman with hopes of adding him to its budding New York City office.
After hearing from Ulmer & Berne LLP, Landman decided he wanted to join its ranks and help establish the new office on the East Coast. But due to COVID-19, the switch was delayed – until his appointment as a partner at Ulmer was announced May 13. Before Benesch, Landman also practiced at Squire Patton Boggs.
“The conversation started before (COVID-19) was really out there and we were ready to move forward in early March and finalizing things, but then everything started to shut down,” said Landman, 41, formerly of Cleveland and now Bergenfield, N.J. “So, (the firm and I) both mutually agreed to shelf things to see what would happen. And then, in late April, Ulmer reached out again and I thought it was great. So, I gave my notice to Benesch and started the following week.”
Though he hasn’t been to the office yet due to the pandemic, Landman said practicing remotely has been easy enough. As the virus continues to impact New York City in unexpected ways, he noted that he doesn’t know when he’ll set foot in that office. But, he does plan to visit the Cleveland office soon. Within Ulmer, Landman will practice in both Cleveland and New York City.
“Everyone (at Ulmer) has been extremely welcoming and the transition has been as seamless as it could’ve been, from IT to secretaries to the other partners,” he said. “We’re fully remote and the firm has been great. There has been almost no impact on my practice or my ability to service my clients. They have been very pleased. But, Benesch was an excellent place for me to practice for six years. But, this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up with Ulmer. I’d just like to continue to develop my litigation and transactional practices, and serve my clients at the highest possible level.”
Scott Kadish, managing partner at Ulmer, said the firm is “thrilled” to bring Landman on board.
“David is a truly talented litigator,” he said. “What is especially exciting for us as a firm is that he will support clients from Ulmer’s Cleveland office and our New York office as well. Since expanding our footprint to New York earlier this year, we’ve been looking for exceptional talent to grow our presence and service to our clients there. David does exactly that.”
Landman, who attends Congregation Beth Abraham in Bergenfield, said Cleveland has a special place in his heart, and while he will miss living here, he’s happy to continue practicing in the city when he can. A Cleveland resident for 12 years, Landman served on the boards of directors Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Jewish Big Brother Big Sister. He was a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, where he also served as the first vice president.
“Moving to New York was really for professional opportunities and to expand my practice,” he said. “Benesch was great and I was very involved in the Cleveland Jewish community for the 12 years I lived here. We love Cleveland and the Jewish community. It’s extremely welcoming and supportive. We’re certainly going to miss the Cavs, the Indians, Playhouse Square and University Circle – all of the great opportunities in Northeast Ohio. We still very much consider Cleveland home in a lot of ways.”