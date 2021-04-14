When an individual or business needs legal help or advice, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the options they have in selecting a law firm. Some might find it easy to choose a small neighborhood firm, but selecting a large firm with hundreds of attorneys on staff can be beneficial for many reasons.
Ronald Holman, attorney at Taft in Cleveland; and Patricia Shlonsky, attorney at Ulmer & Berne in Cleveland, said having a large law firm means having many different attorneys who are experts in different areas.
Sclonsky said Ulmer & Berne has the advantage of employing attorneys with multiple levels of experience, from junior lawyers to senior level attorneys. Those attorneys all have different roles within the firm.
“If you’re working on a transactional matter, for instance, and issues arise that require good business judgment, the more senior lawyers will have more experience seeing a wider variety of issues and know how the decisions that are made affect the outcome,” Shlonsky said. “So, at the senior level, it’s business judgment, advice that sort of thing. At the more junior level, there are more basic things like researching and drafting.”
At places like Taft, which employs 625 lawyers, Holman said it is like a ‘one-stop shop’ for businesses with legal needs. Large law firms like Taft have lawyers that are specialized in very specific areas.
“If you have a dental issue, you’re not going to go to a kidney specialist,” Holman said. “You’re not going to go to a plastic surgeon, and you’re not going to go to an orthopedic surgeon. You’re going to go to a dentist. Analogizing that to a law firm, if you have a specific legal need, a larger law firm will have someone who has worked on that issue, thought about that issue, and practiced in that area for a period of time. And that’s almost priceless.
“You’re able to offer clients sophisticated legal advice that is narrowly tailored to their specific legal problem. To offer that advice, because you have a team of lawyers, you can be assured that you’ve addressed every possible nuance related to that legal problem. And the client benefits from receiving exceptional legal services that are relevant, practical and helpful.”
Although some people might think a larger firm means that lawyers and clients don’t have time to develop relationships, Shlonsky said the contrary is true.
“I can tell you I have very personal relationships with my clients and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she said. “But part of what makes the practice enjoyable is getting to know your clients, spending time with them, making sure that they know that you’re available to them whenever they need you. And I think, at least in our office, that is the kind of relationship that we all have with our clients. They’re very personal. I don’t think that’s a result of the size of the firm. I think it’s more part of culture and how the lawyers are trained.”
Shlonsky added the close relationships with her clients are part of what makes this field so rewarding.
“It’s incredibly important for the clients, but it’s important to us too,” she said. “It’s what makes the practice enjoyable. It wouldn’t be as much fun on our end if we didn’t have relationships with the people that we work with on a day in and day out basis. It’s important to me for our clients to know that we’re available whenever they need us. And likewise, to know that we’re interested and want to know about their businesses, about what they’re going through. All of that just makes the job more rewarding.”