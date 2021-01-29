Frantz Ward LLP

Super Lawyers

Brett K. Bacon, T. Merritt Bumpass Jr., Michael N. Chesney, Gregory R. Farkas, Ian H. Frank, Michael J. Frantz, Carl H. Gluek, Patrick F. Haggerty, Kevin M. Hinkel, Joel R. Hlavaty, Matthew F. Kadish, Stephen L. Kadish, Christopher G. Keim, Brian J. Kelly, Christopher C. Koehler, John F. Kostelnik, Nora E. Loftus, Margaret M. Metzinger, James B. Niehaus, Jenifer E. Novak, Mark L. Rodio, Dean M. Rooney, Marc A. Sanchez, Douglas B. Schnee, Daniel A. Ward and David G. Weibel

Rising Stars

Kaitlyn D. Arthurs, Klevis Bakiaj, Andrew J. Cleves, Alan B. Dailide, Michael J. Frantz Jr., Mia L. Garcia, Thomas G. Haren, Daniel P. Hinkel, Angela D. Lydon, Christina E. Niro, Michael C. Nunnari Jr., Bradley D. Reed, Allison Taller Reich, Ryan T. Smith and Travis N. Teare

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 

Super Lawyers

M. Patricia Culler, Rocco I. Debitetto, Daniel A. DeMarco, Christina D’Eramo Evans, Robert J. Fogarty, Stephen H. Gariepy, Steven A. Goldfarb, Andrew J. Natale, Lawrence E. Oscar, Rob Remington, Dennis R. Rose, Christopher B. Wick, A.J. Hensel, Marc J. Kessler and O. Judson Scheaf III

Rising Stars

Dana Marie DeCapite, Matthew K. Grashoff, Casey J. McElfresh, Christopher R. Mykytiak, Tara J. Rose and Gregory A. Thompson

Minc LLC.

Rising Star

Aaron Minc and Andrew Stebbins

Reminger Co., LPA

Super Lawyers

Hugh J. Bode, Andrew J. Dorman, Adam M. Fried, Brian T. Gannon, Marc W. Groedel, Gregory G. Guice, Thomas B. Kilbane, Frank Leonetti III, Franklin C. Malemud, Clifford C. Masch, William A. Meadows, Russell J. Meraglio Jr., Ronald A. Mingus, Jeanne M. Mullin, Richard J. Rymond, Christine Santoni, Brian D. Sullivan, James J. Turek, Stephen E. Walters and Leon A. Weiss

Rising Stars

Adam J. Davis, Julian T. Emerson, Timothy J. Gallagher, Aaren Host, Jonathan Krol, Brian P. Nally, Joseph T. Palcko and Paul R. Shugar

Tucker Ellis LLP 

Super Lawyers

Karl Bekeny, Irene Keyse-Walker, John Lewis, Rita Maimbourg, John McCaffrey, Daniel Messeloff, Joseph Morford, Matthew Moriarty, Carl Muller, Brian O’Neill, Anthony Petruzzi, Susan Racey, Keith Raker, Dustin Rawlin, Benjamin Sasse, John Slagter, Ronald Stansbury, Scott Stitt, Robert Tucker and Kevin Young

Rising Stars

Zachary Adams, Madeline Dennis, Justin Eddy, Chad Eggspuehler, Jonathan Feczko, Sarena Holder, Seth Linnick, Joseph Manno, Jennifer Mesko, Chelsea Smith, Seth Wamelin, Chaz Weber and Ryan Winkler

Ulmer & Berne LLP 

Super Lawyers

Inajo Davis Chappell, Robert E. Chudakoff, Timothy J. Downing, Jeffrey S. Dunlap, William D. Edwards, Frances Floriano Goins, James A. Goldsmith, Manju Gupta, Lori A. Pittman Haas, Richard G. Hardy, Steven S. Kaufman, Joshua A. Klarfeld, Marie C. Kuban, David W. Leopold, Mary Forbes Lovett, Amanda Martinsek, Patricia A. Shlonsky, Michael S. Tucker, Michael N. Ungar, Robin M. Wilson, Reuel D. Ash, John F. Bennett, Paul (PJ) Cosgrove, Frederick M. Erny, K.C. Green, John M. Hands, Scott P. Kadish, Jesse R. Lipcius, Michael A. Marrero, Jeffrey F. Peck, Eric M. Robbins, Frederic (Fritz) X. Shadley, Michael J. Suffern, Joseph P. Thomas, Alexander M. Andrews and Alvin E. Mathews Jr.

Rising Stars

Brett C. Altier, Michael J. Charlillo, Gregory C. Djordjevic, Sara S. Dorland, Daniel A. Gottesman, Trevor J. Hardy, Georgia Hatzis, Steven P. Larson, Ellesha M. LeCluyse, Daniela Paez, Ashtyn N. Saltz, Raymond D. Seiler, Lisa Marlo Kuhnell, Elaine M. Stol and Sarah Miller Benoit

Zukowsky LLP

Rising Stars

Ami Zukowsky

The following attorneys received recognition from the 2021 Best Lawyers in America.

Frantz Ward LLP

Best Lawyers in America

Kaitlyn D. Arthurs, Brett K. Bacon, Todd A. Broski, T. Merritt Bumpass Jr., Michael N. Chesney, William A. Duncan, Gregory R. Farkas, Ian H. Frank, Michael J. Frantz, Carl H. Gluek, Patrick F. Haggerty, Craig T. Haran, Thomas G. Haren, Ralph P. Higgins Jr., Daniel P. Hinkel, Kevin M. Hinke, Joel R. Hlavaty, Matthew F. Kadish, Stephen L. Kadish, Christopher G. Keim, Brian J. Kelly, Christopher C. Koehler, John F. Kostelnik, Hans L. Larsen, Nora E. Loftus, Karl E. May, James B. Niehaus, Christina E. Niro, Jenifer E. Novak, Jeffrey A. Perlmuter, Mark L. Rodio, Dean M. Rooney, James H. Rownd, Marc A. Sanchez, Douglas B. Schnee, Ryan T. Smith, Mark J. Stockman, Daniel A. Ward and David G. Weibel

Ones to Watch

Klevis Bakiaj, Megan E. Bennett, Thomas E. Cardone, Andrew J. Cleves, Thomas G. Haren, Angela D. Lydon, Bradley D. Reed, Jonathan M. Scandling, Michael E. Smith

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Best Lawyers in America

Andrew Agati, Christopher S.W. Blake, Jeffrey A. Brauer, Erica L. Calderas, Douglas C. Carlson, Arthur L. Cobb, Patricia Culler, Rocco I. Debitetto, Dana Marie DeCapite, Daniel A. DeMarco, Christina D’Eramo Evans, Aaron S. Evenchik, Robert J. Fogarty, Stephen H. Gariepy, Warren Goldenberg, Steven A. Goldfarb, Stanley R. Gorom III, Joan M. Gross, Matthew E. Henoch, Stephen J. Knerly Jr., Ann Knuth, Kelly A. Kosek, Frank C. Krasovec, Jr., John Paul Lucci, John E. Mellyn Jr., Andrew J. Natale, Ronald O’Keefe, Lawrence E. Oscar, Robert Port, Richard T. Prasse, Rob Remington, Dennis R. Rose, Craig Owen White, Christopher B. Wick

Reminger Co., LPA

Best Lawyers in America

Hugh J. Bode, Anthony M. Catanzarite, Mario C. Ciano, Adam Davis, Andrew J. Dorman, Adam M. Fried, Brian T. Gannon, Daniel Haude, Marc W. Groedel, Gregory G. Guice, Erin Siebenhar Hess-, David J. Hudak, Barbara B. Janovitz, Thomas B.Kilbane, Frank Leonetti, III, Franklin C. Malemud, Clifford C. Masch, Allison M. McMeechan, William A. Meadows-, Russell J. Meraglio, Jr., Jeanne M. Mullin, Bethanie R. Murray, John Patrick, Mick Proxmire, Richard J. Rymond, Christine Santoni, Myra Stockett, Brian D. Sullivan, James J. Turek, Stephen E. Walters, Michael Ward, Leon A. Weiss and Holly Marie Wilson

Lawyer of the Year

Adam M. Fried, elder law; Franklin C. Malemud, litigation trusts and estates; and William A. Meadows, medical malpractice law defendants

Ones to Watch

Julian T. Emerson, Timothy J. Gallagher, Paul R. Shugar

Tucker Ellis LLP 

Best Lawyers in America

Thomas Baker, Karl Bekeny, William Beseth, Jonathan Cooper, Corine Corpora, Richard Dean, Stephen Ellis, Victor Geraci, Robert Hanna, Michael Harris, Jeffrey Healy, Christopher Hewitt, Evelyn Holmer, Laura Kingsley Hong, Peter Igel, Irene Keyse-Walker, Eugene Killeen, Joseph Koncelik, John Lewis, Rita Maimbourg, John McCaffrey, Erica McGregor, Jennifer Mesko, Daniel Messeloff, Joseph Morford, Matthew Moriarty, Glenn Morrical, Carl Muller, Brian O’Neill, Thomas Ostrowski, Anthony Petruzzi, Susan Racey, Keith Raker, Peter Rome, Jennifer Roth, Thomas Simmons, John Slagter, Ronald Stansbury, William Stavole, Edward Taber, Robert Tucker, Anthony Vacanti, Victoria Vance, Peter Voudouris, Jane Warner and Kevin Young

Ones to Watch

Frederick Cruz, Ashley Gault, Smita Gautam, Chelsea Mikula and Ryan Winkler

Ulmer & Berne LLP

Best Lawyers in America

John M. Alten, Kristin W. Boose, Inajo Davis Chappell, Timothy J. Downing, Jeffrey S. Dunlap, William D. Edwards, John C. Goheen, Frances Floriano Goins, James A. Goldsmith, Daniel A. Gottesman, Howard M. Groedel, Manju Gupta, Lori A. Pittman Haas, Richard T. Hamilton, Jr., Richard G. Hardy, Stephanie E. Harley, Paul R. Harris, John R. Harrison, Steven S. Kaufman, Joshua A. Klarfeld, Marie C. Kuban, David A. Landman, David W. Leopold, Mary Forbes Lovett, Amanda Martinsek, Christopher C. McCracken, Lawrence D. Pollack, Harold H. Reader, Jodi B. Rich, Alan W. Scheufler, David E. Schweighoefer, Douglas K. Sesnowitz, Patricia A. Shlonsky, Linda DelaCourt Summers, Michael S. Tucker, Michael N. Ungar, Frederick N. Widen, Robin M. Wilson, David D. Yeagley, John F. Bennett, Jason P. Conte, Paul J. (PJ) Cosgrove, Frederick M. Erny, Jeffrey D. Geoppinger, K.C. Green, John M. Hands, Alan J. Hartman, John R. Ipsaro, Scott P. Kadish, Clayton L. Kuhnell, Jesse R. Lipcius, Michael A. Marrero, Robin D. Miller, Stephen G. Nesbitt, Jeffrey F. Peck, Eric M. Robbins, Gina M. Saelinger, Frederic X. (Fritz) Shadley, Michael J. Suffern, Stuart R. Susskind, Joseph P. Thomas, Vance V. VanDrake III, Alexander M. Andrews, Alvin E. Mathews Jr., Andrew W. Owen and Jeffrey J. Patter

Ones to Watch

Brett Altier, Gregory C. Djordjevic, Trevor J. Hardy, Georgia Hatzis, Jonathan R. King, Steven P. Lason, Daniela Paez, Shipra K. Rege, Ethan Lee Rosenfeld and Ashtyn N. Saltz

The following Northeast Ohio firms were recognized in the 2021 “Best Law Firms” survey published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Frantz Ward LLP

Practices receiving recognition 

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Litigation, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Education Law, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Family Law, Family Law Mediation, Health Care Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Securities, Litigation – Tax, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Real Estate Law, Securities Regulation, Tax Law, Trusts & Estates Law

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP 

Practices receiving recognition 

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation-Bankruptcy, Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Trusts & Estates, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action - Defendants, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Real Estate Law, Trusts & Estates Law, Venture Capital Law

Reminger Co., LPA

Practices receiving recognition 

Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Elder Law, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation - Insurance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Trusts & Estates, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Transportation Law, Trusts & Estates Law, Workers’ Compensation Law - Employers Employment Law – Management, Insurance Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation-Banking & Finance, Litigation -Real Estate, Mergers & Acquisitions Law Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Health Care Law, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Labor & Employment

