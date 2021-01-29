Frantz Ward LLP
Super Lawyers
Brett K. Bacon, T. Merritt Bumpass Jr., Michael N. Chesney, Gregory R. Farkas, Ian H. Frank, Michael J. Frantz, Carl H. Gluek, Patrick F. Haggerty, Kevin M. Hinkel, Joel R. Hlavaty, Matthew F. Kadish, Stephen L. Kadish, Christopher G. Keim, Brian J. Kelly, Christopher C. Koehler, John F. Kostelnik, Nora E. Loftus, Margaret M. Metzinger, James B. Niehaus, Jenifer E. Novak, Mark L. Rodio, Dean M. Rooney, Marc A. Sanchez, Douglas B. Schnee, Daniel A. Ward and David G. Weibel
Rising Stars
Kaitlyn D. Arthurs, Klevis Bakiaj, Andrew J. Cleves, Alan B. Dailide, Michael J. Frantz Jr., Mia L. Garcia, Thomas G. Haren, Daniel P. Hinkel, Angela D. Lydon, Christina E. Niro, Michael C. Nunnari Jr., Bradley D. Reed, Allison Taller Reich, Ryan T. Smith and Travis N. Teare
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
Super Lawyers
M. Patricia Culler, Rocco I. Debitetto, Daniel A. DeMarco, Christina D’Eramo Evans, Robert J. Fogarty, Stephen H. Gariepy, Steven A. Goldfarb, Andrew J. Natale, Lawrence E. Oscar, Rob Remington, Dennis R. Rose, Christopher B. Wick, A.J. Hensel, Marc J. Kessler and O. Judson Scheaf III
Rising Stars
Dana Marie DeCapite, Matthew K. Grashoff, Casey J. McElfresh, Christopher R. Mykytiak, Tara J. Rose and Gregory A. Thompson
Minc LLC.
Rising Star
Aaron Minc and Andrew Stebbins
Reminger Co., LPA
Super Lawyers
Hugh J. Bode, Andrew J. Dorman, Adam M. Fried, Brian T. Gannon, Marc W. Groedel, Gregory G. Guice, Thomas B. Kilbane, Frank Leonetti III, Franklin C. Malemud, Clifford C. Masch, William A. Meadows, Russell J. Meraglio Jr., Ronald A. Mingus, Jeanne M. Mullin, Richard J. Rymond, Christine Santoni, Brian D. Sullivan, James J. Turek, Stephen E. Walters and Leon A. Weiss
Rising Stars
Adam J. Davis, Julian T. Emerson, Timothy J. Gallagher, Aaren Host, Jonathan Krol, Brian P. Nally, Joseph T. Palcko and Paul R. Shugar
Tucker Ellis LLP
Super Lawyers
Karl Bekeny, Irene Keyse-Walker, John Lewis, Rita Maimbourg, John McCaffrey, Daniel Messeloff, Joseph Morford, Matthew Moriarty, Carl Muller, Brian O’Neill, Anthony Petruzzi, Susan Racey, Keith Raker, Dustin Rawlin, Benjamin Sasse, John Slagter, Ronald Stansbury, Scott Stitt, Robert Tucker and Kevin Young
Rising Stars
Zachary Adams, Madeline Dennis, Justin Eddy, Chad Eggspuehler, Jonathan Feczko, Sarena Holder, Seth Linnick, Joseph Manno, Jennifer Mesko, Chelsea Smith, Seth Wamelin, Chaz Weber and Ryan Winkler
Ulmer & Berne LLP
Super Lawyers
Inajo Davis Chappell, Robert E. Chudakoff, Timothy J. Downing, Jeffrey S. Dunlap, William D. Edwards, Frances Floriano Goins, James A. Goldsmith, Manju Gupta, Lori A. Pittman Haas, Richard G. Hardy, Steven S. Kaufman, Joshua A. Klarfeld, Marie C. Kuban, David W. Leopold, Mary Forbes Lovett, Amanda Martinsek, Patricia A. Shlonsky, Michael S. Tucker, Michael N. Ungar, Robin M. Wilson, Reuel D. Ash, John F. Bennett, Paul (PJ) Cosgrove, Frederick M. Erny, K.C. Green, John M. Hands, Scott P. Kadish, Jesse R. Lipcius, Michael A. Marrero, Jeffrey F. Peck, Eric M. Robbins, Frederic (Fritz) X. Shadley, Michael J. Suffern, Joseph P. Thomas, Alexander M. Andrews and Alvin E. Mathews Jr.
Rising Stars
Brett C. Altier, Michael J. Charlillo, Gregory C. Djordjevic, Sara S. Dorland, Daniel A. Gottesman, Trevor J. Hardy, Georgia Hatzis, Steven P. Larson, Ellesha M. LeCluyse, Daniela Paez, Ashtyn N. Saltz, Raymond D. Seiler, Lisa Marlo Kuhnell, Elaine M. Stol and Sarah Miller Benoit
Zukowsky LLP
Rising Stars
Ami Zukowsky
The following attorneys received recognition from the 2021 Best Lawyers in America.
Frantz Ward LLP
Best Lawyers in America
Kaitlyn D. Arthurs, Brett K. Bacon, Todd A. Broski, T. Merritt Bumpass Jr., Michael N. Chesney, William A. Duncan, Gregory R. Farkas, Ian H. Frank, Michael J. Frantz, Carl H. Gluek, Patrick F. Haggerty, Craig T. Haran, Thomas G. Haren, Ralph P. Higgins Jr., Daniel P. Hinkel, Kevin M. Hinke, Joel R. Hlavaty, Matthew F. Kadish, Stephen L. Kadish, Christopher G. Keim, Brian J. Kelly, Christopher C. Koehler, John F. Kostelnik, Hans L. Larsen, Nora E. Loftus, Karl E. May, James B. Niehaus, Christina E. Niro, Jenifer E. Novak, Jeffrey A. Perlmuter, Mark L. Rodio, Dean M. Rooney, James H. Rownd, Marc A. Sanchez, Douglas B. Schnee, Ryan T. Smith, Mark J. Stockman, Daniel A. Ward and David G. Weibel
Ones to Watch
Klevis Bakiaj, Megan E. Bennett, Thomas E. Cardone, Andrew J. Cleves, Thomas G. Haren, Angela D. Lydon, Bradley D. Reed, Jonathan M. Scandling, Michael E. Smith
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
Best Lawyers in America
Andrew Agati, Christopher S.W. Blake, Jeffrey A. Brauer, Erica L. Calderas, Douglas C. Carlson, Arthur L. Cobb, Patricia Culler, Rocco I. Debitetto, Dana Marie DeCapite, Daniel A. DeMarco, Christina D’Eramo Evans, Aaron S. Evenchik, Robert J. Fogarty, Stephen H. Gariepy, Warren Goldenberg, Steven A. Goldfarb, Stanley R. Gorom III, Joan M. Gross, Matthew E. Henoch, Stephen J. Knerly Jr., Ann Knuth, Kelly A. Kosek, Frank C. Krasovec, Jr., John Paul Lucci, John E. Mellyn Jr., Andrew J. Natale, Ronald O’Keefe, Lawrence E. Oscar, Robert Port, Richard T. Prasse, Rob Remington, Dennis R. Rose, Craig Owen White, Christopher B. Wick
Reminger Co., LPA
Best Lawyers in America
Hugh J. Bode, Anthony M. Catanzarite, Mario C. Ciano, Adam Davis, Andrew J. Dorman, Adam M. Fried, Brian T. Gannon, Daniel Haude, Marc W. Groedel, Gregory G. Guice, Erin Siebenhar Hess-, David J. Hudak, Barbara B. Janovitz, Thomas B.Kilbane, Frank Leonetti, III, Franklin C. Malemud, Clifford C. Masch, Allison M. McMeechan, William A. Meadows-, Russell J. Meraglio, Jr., Jeanne M. Mullin, Bethanie R. Murray, John Patrick, Mick Proxmire, Richard J. Rymond, Christine Santoni, Myra Stockett, Brian D. Sullivan, James J. Turek, Stephen E. Walters, Michael Ward, Leon A. Weiss and Holly Marie Wilson
Lawyer of the Year
Adam M. Fried, elder law; Franklin C. Malemud, litigation trusts and estates; and William A. Meadows, medical malpractice law defendants
Ones to Watch
Julian T. Emerson, Timothy J. Gallagher, Paul R. Shugar
Tucker Ellis LLP
Best Lawyers in America
Thomas Baker, Karl Bekeny, William Beseth, Jonathan Cooper, Corine Corpora, Richard Dean, Stephen Ellis, Victor Geraci, Robert Hanna, Michael Harris, Jeffrey Healy, Christopher Hewitt, Evelyn Holmer, Laura Kingsley Hong, Peter Igel, Irene Keyse-Walker, Eugene Killeen, Joseph Koncelik, John Lewis, Rita Maimbourg, John McCaffrey, Erica McGregor, Jennifer Mesko, Daniel Messeloff, Joseph Morford, Matthew Moriarty, Glenn Morrical, Carl Muller, Brian O’Neill, Thomas Ostrowski, Anthony Petruzzi, Susan Racey, Keith Raker, Peter Rome, Jennifer Roth, Thomas Simmons, John Slagter, Ronald Stansbury, William Stavole, Edward Taber, Robert Tucker, Anthony Vacanti, Victoria Vance, Peter Voudouris, Jane Warner and Kevin Young
Ones to Watch
Frederick Cruz, Ashley Gault, Smita Gautam, Chelsea Mikula and Ryan Winkler
Ulmer & Berne LLP
Best Lawyers in America
John M. Alten, Kristin W. Boose, Inajo Davis Chappell, Timothy J. Downing, Jeffrey S. Dunlap, William D. Edwards, John C. Goheen, Frances Floriano Goins, James A. Goldsmith, Daniel A. Gottesman, Howard M. Groedel, Manju Gupta, Lori A. Pittman Haas, Richard T. Hamilton, Jr., Richard G. Hardy, Stephanie E. Harley, Paul R. Harris, John R. Harrison, Steven S. Kaufman, Joshua A. Klarfeld, Marie C. Kuban, David A. Landman, David W. Leopold, Mary Forbes Lovett, Amanda Martinsek, Christopher C. McCracken, Lawrence D. Pollack, Harold H. Reader, Jodi B. Rich, Alan W. Scheufler, David E. Schweighoefer, Douglas K. Sesnowitz, Patricia A. Shlonsky, Linda DelaCourt Summers, Michael S. Tucker, Michael N. Ungar, Frederick N. Widen, Robin M. Wilson, David D. Yeagley, John F. Bennett, Jason P. Conte, Paul J. (PJ) Cosgrove, Frederick M. Erny, Jeffrey D. Geoppinger, K.C. Green, John M. Hands, Alan J. Hartman, John R. Ipsaro, Scott P. Kadish, Clayton L. Kuhnell, Jesse R. Lipcius, Michael A. Marrero, Robin D. Miller, Stephen G. Nesbitt, Jeffrey F. Peck, Eric M. Robbins, Gina M. Saelinger, Frederic X. (Fritz) Shadley, Michael J. Suffern, Stuart R. Susskind, Joseph P. Thomas, Vance V. VanDrake III, Alexander M. Andrews, Alvin E. Mathews Jr., Andrew W. Owen and Jeffrey J. Patter
Ones to Watch
Brett Altier, Gregory C. Djordjevic, Trevor J. Hardy, Georgia Hatzis, Jonathan R. King, Steven P. Lason, Daniela Paez, Shipra K. Rege, Ethan Lee Rosenfeld and Ashtyn N. Saltz
The following Northeast Ohio firms were recognized in the 2021 “Best Law Firms” survey published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
Frantz Ward LLP
Practices receiving recognition
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Litigation, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Education Law, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Family Law, Family Law Mediation, Health Care Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Securities, Litigation – Tax, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Real Estate Law, Securities Regulation, Tax Law, Trusts & Estates Law
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
Practices receiving recognition
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation-Bankruptcy, Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Trusts & Estates, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action - Defendants, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Real Estate Law, Trusts & Estates Law, Venture Capital Law
Reminger Co., LPA
Practices receiving recognition
Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Elder Law, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation - Insurance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Trusts & Estates, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Transportation Law, Trusts & Estates Law, Workers’ Compensation Law - Employers Employment Law – Management, Insurance Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation-Banking & Finance, Litigation -Real Estate, Mergers & Acquisitions Law Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Health Care Law, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Labor & Employment
Information submitted by law firms