Legal professionals will take the stage once again to rock out in support of Cleveland’s Legal Aid Society. Jam for Justice, an annual fundraiser that brings together lawyers, judges and other legal workers to show off their musical talents, will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at The Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Road in Cleveland.
Justice Mike Donnelly of the Supreme Court of Ohio and a member of the band Faith and Whiskey; and Brad Wolfe, attorney at Brad Wolfe Law and DJ, spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about the upcoming event.
“We’re at a brand new venue that we’ve never played before, which we’re really excited about,” Donnelly said. “A bunch of us in Faith and Whiskey have a fondness for The Beachland Ballroom because when we started out, we all were in the school of rock and so a lot of their concerts were there.”
This will be a return to a familiar place where these members of the band have seen other bands who they love perform, he said.
“With the tavern and the big stage there, it gives an opportunity for all the bands to play in staggered positions so that it’s constant music,” Donnelly explained. “One band goes on in the big room, does their set, then people can migrate over to the tavern and see the next band.”
In prior years, there was only one stage, so there were breaks between bands, he said.
“This way, it’s just constant music so we’re excited for that,” Donnelly said.
Donnelly, who plays guitar and sings, said Faith and Whiskey performs popular rock songs and recently added “In Between Days” by The Cure to their setlist.
“And don’t be surprised if we pull out some Journey “Don’t Stop Believin,”” he said. “We may have a special guest singer up there for that one.”
Jam for Justice is a way for people to come together for what Donnelly believes is one of Northeast Ohio’s most important institutions, he said.
“This event has been so special for us,” Donnelly said. “We’ve been playing this event every year for a decade and it’s great because we love the other bands that come out and support Legal Aid and we’ve all become friends over the last decade. So, it’s always fun watching them perform as well as interacting backstage at the show.”
Wolfe said he has been a DJ since high school and will be spinning at the event. He will also serve as the master of ceremonies.
“I’m not sure of any other event with this many music acts in one place,” Wolfe said of the uniqueness of Jam for Justice. “This year, we’re very excited to be at The Beachland Ballroom.”
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is a nonprofit law firm that helps people who can not afford legal services still exercise their rights to counsel, Wolfe said.
“Even though they’re based in Cleveland, they serve Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain,” he said. “Last year, I know they had just over 8,000 cases and they helped 21,700 clients. I am just in awe of all the work that they do and it should be very appreciated.”
Wolfe said the legal field was a place he least expected to find such a love for music. His DJing career rose as he began college at The Ohio State University, then grew even more as he entered law school. His involvement in Jam for Justice, as well as events such as the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s Halloween Run, has exposed him to even more DJing opportunities.
“I don’t think there’s any other event like it,” Wolfe said. “It’s so unique and it’s so fun.”