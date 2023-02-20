First being introduced to sports gambling in high school, Dale, a Jewish Clevelander, can’t remember when he crossed the line into compulsive gambling.
But, after about three “horrible” years of sneaking away to call his bookie and running up credit cards, an unplanned emergency surgery revealed his problem to his wife when he couldn’t intercept the numerous past due notices from credit card companies.
Now almost 37 years clean, the 73-year-old told the Cleveland Jewish News that while the newly legalized sports betting industry in Ohio isn’t something he struggles with anymore, he’s concerned for younger generations feeling that rush for the first time – and with such easy access, too.
“I do care about myself, but now that it is so easy and (sports gambling) was my problem, it’s concerning how easy it is today for others,” Dale said. “I am fortunate that I have all these years of security under me. But, now with someone who is in their 30s or younger, they’re going to find out it’s so easy with the free money and free bets. It’s only going to get people into trouble.”
Reflecting on his journey, Dale said he knew it was a problem when he couldn’t go without placing a bet.
“Life became unmanageable when it became compulsive,” Dale said. “I had several credit cards I had maxed up to the hilt. I’ve now been almost 37 years clean in June. Back then, everything was done by mail. So, I used to chase home every day by 1 p.m. I wanted to intercept the mailman to see what bills would come in so no one would know about it. I was exposed because I needed emergency surgery and I couldn’t get home. I couldn’t hide anymore at that point.”
It was then his wife discovered all of his bills and confronted him, he said. The pair have now been married for almost 49 years.
“I’m fortunate that someone held in for me and with me,” Dale said.
But, getting to where he is now didn’t happen overnight, he said. While he knew it was time to seek help, Dale said he confided in his doctor at the now-closed Mount Sinai Hospital who suggested he get in touch with the local Gambler’s Anonymous chapter. Gambler’s Anonymous was founded in 1957 and is an international fellowship of individuals who share their experience, strength and hope with each other to solve their gambling addiction and help others recover, according to its website.
Saying his first meeting was “a long time ago,” Dale said he realized something important – that he wasn’t alone.
“I heard my story from so many other people,” he said, adding he still goes almost every week. “I go so people who aren’t where I am can hear that everyone starts somewhere. That’s what I explain to the new people, because we do give our clean time when we speak. I don’t want to scare someone with my 36 years, because someone new can struggle with even just one day clean. I would’ve thought myself it was impossible. But, I come because that reminder is important.”
At an individual’s first meeting, Gambler’s Anonymous has them read 20 questions. Dale said that most compulsive gamblers will answer “yes” to at least seven of the questions. If they can, “they may have an issue,” but recognizing the problem is a big first step and can lead to healing, he said. Questions range from whether or not the individual has lost time from work or school to gamble; if it has ever made their home life unhappy; if it has affected their reputation; if gambling causes them to sell or finance their possessions; or if they’ve ever felt the need to hurt themselves as a result.
“I was taught this early in the program – we can’t say someone shouldn’t gamble, that’s their decision,” Dale said. “But if they recognize they have a problem, there is help out there. In the Cleveland area, there is something every day. If you want help, you can get it.”
To read more about Gambler’s Anonymous, visit gamblersanonymous.org