David W. Leopold, partner and group leader of the Ulmer & Berne LLP immigration law group in Cleveland, was appointed to the national platform committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention by the Biden for President campaign, according to a news release from the law firm.
The platform committee is responsible for drafting and recommending the platform of the Democratic Party to the Democratic National Convention.
In August, the Democratic Party will formally nominate the party’s candidate for president and vice president of the United States at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.
Joe Biden is to accept the nomination during the convention, which has been scaled back due to the pandemic, the Democratic National Committee announced June 24 according to The Associated Press. The convention has been moved to Wisconsin Center, a convention center in downtown Milwaukee, for the four nights between Aug. 17 and 20, and will be mostly virtual. Delegates are being asked not to travel there, according to AP.
In addition to nominating candidates, party members from across the country will also adopt the official 2020 Democratic Party platform at the convention.
Leopold is a nationally recognized immigration attorney with more than 20 years of experience counseling clients on issues related to U.S. immigration, visa and citizenship law.
In addition to his immigration practice, Leopold previously served as president and general counsel of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. He also serves as an analyst on immigration issues for national and international media outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Newsweek, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.