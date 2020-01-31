As part of a unique arrangement, Liner Legal, LLC, has allowed a client to donate money to local charities as payment for services rendered, according to a news release.
Many of the Cleveland-based disability firm’s clients cannot afford to pay for legal services up front. In these instances, the Social Security Administration typically holds legal fees, releasing them to the lawyer after the case is resolved.
But when Stephen Jones came to the firm looking for help obtaining disability benefits, the SSA neglected to hold the legal fees, mistakenly turning over the full sum to the 24-year-old Clevelander.
Jones appreciated the benefits he received and wanted to pay the firm for representing him. However, Liner Legal founder Michael Liner had a different plan in mind.
Together, Jones and Liner created, ‘The Stephen Project’ in which Jones will donate the money to help others.
“I am so appreciative of the services provided to me by Liner Legal and that they are allowing me to help others through this unique partnership,” Jones said in a news release.
Instead of paying Liner Legal $50 per month for about three years, Jones will donate $36 per month for 18 months. Each month, Jones will donate to a different charity. Jones and Liner Legal hope The Stephen Project will raise awareness for each charity and encourage others in the community to donate.
Organizations to which Jones will donate include Friendship Circle of Cleveland, Autism Speaks Walk, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Cleveland Public Library, Greater Cleveland Food Bank and NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“We hope that Stephen’s generosity inspires others to donate to these valuable organizations that help so many in our community,” Liner said in the release. “Giving back is important to Liner Legal, so we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Stephen on this important initiative.”