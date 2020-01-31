Northeast Ohio is home to more than 100 law firms, but according to experts, three Cleveland-based firms reign supreme.
“You’ve got great schools in Cleveland that attract a lot of people,” said JD Search Advisors managing director Lyndon Parker, who handles law firm mergers and attorney placements across the United States. Identifying Case Western Reserve University School of Law as “one great example,” Parker said Midwestern values allow firms to grow, while encouraging attorneys to stay local.
“Prime examples of how you can use your values that you grow up with, and then expand from there,” are Baker & Hostetler LLP, Jones Day and Squire Patton Boggs, Parker said. “Being close to the community, in all cases, that’s how they really started to spread their wings.”
Each firm took a different route, Parker noted. Squire Patton Boggs – formerly Squire, Sanders & Dempsey – took the international route.
“Which has worked out reasonably well for them,” Parker said, whereas Jones Day took a more global, corporate route.
“They couldn’t have done it without the solid foundation they all have from growing up in Cleveland with, again, those Midwestern ideals of being fair, being honest, doing a lot of hard work and not milking your client for every dime,” Parker explained. But that might not be the case today.
Describing Jones Day as “tough as nails now,” Parker noted the firm’s “rates are sky high.”
“As is Baker & Hostetler,” said Parker, who has worked at placing attorneys at the firm for years. “Baker wound up, for the last several years, making $1 billion in fees from the Bernie Madoff matter. Simply mind-boggling.”
According to Parker, firms don’t reach that point by “just being a nice Cleveland firm.”
Baker & Hostetler has an impressive client base in the health care and insurance sectors.
“They represent some of the biggest names in the industry from Progressive to Cardinal Health,” Parker added. “I mean, it’s amazing what they have done growing out of Cleveland.”
Parker, who practiced law for nearly 15 years, admits there’s no foolproof approach to expansion.
Describing New York as “the center of the legal universe,” and a city some might consider the next logical step, in terms of location, for firms to grow, Parker noted, “That’s not what any of them chose, so there’s no one city, I think you go where your clients are.”
Shawna Rosner, director, legal solutions group of Direct Recruiters, Inc. in Solon, has a similar mindset.
Firms expand “to be able to compete in the marketplace for clients that are more national in scope,” Rosner said. “I think that the areas right now where there’s the most growth, because of the strong economy are business finance, including venture capital. There is a need for corporate attorneys to work on the needs of start-up companies. In addition, real estate is strong now so there is a need for attorneys with that specialty.”
Noting Baker & Hostetler has a “wonderful” litigation practice outside of its corporate clients, Parker said, in the corporate realm, the firm has represented Major League Baseball “for over a hundred years.”
“That didn’t come from a big fancy New York firm,” Parker said. “That came from a friendly, midwestern Cleveland firm that Major League Baseball decided to trust.”
Once a firm rises to the Am Law 100, as Baker & Hostetler, Jones Day and Squire Patton Boggs have, Parker said, “You’ve then got to maintain your level of excitement to attract new talent for the firm and new clients. Your rates should be going up on a regular basis and your clients should be willing to accept it.”
According to Parker, this type of expansion doesn’t leave much room for error. His examples: Kansas City, Missouri-based Lathrop Gage LLP and Richmond, Virginia–based LeClairRyan.
Describing Lathrop Gage as “a modest rate-focused firm that is growing by leaps and bounds,” Parker said the firm has been taking a similar approach to Cleveland’s industry leaders.
“Simply having a nice, solid, local clientele and then gradually expanding out to areas that make sense geographically, where you’re going to find the clients that are looking for your rate range and your expertise. Firms like that grow beautifully,” Parker said. “The other side of the coin, there’s the LeClairRyan side, with firms that try to have that approach and then didn’t really follow the model and wound up going bankrupt.”
Firms experiencing successful growth are unlikely to move their talent to start new offices.
“They’re going to acquire another firm, they’re not going to send Cleveland talent,” Parker said. “You don’t need to disrupt, there’s enough talent out there that you can find someone that meets the standards of those firms.”