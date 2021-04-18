Rita Maimbourg, a partner at Tucker Ellis LLP, was elected board president of The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.
Maimbourg represents hospital systems and physicians in professional liability actions in Northeast Ohio and defends pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in courtrooms across the United States, according to a news release. She has been a member of the Legal Aid Society’s board for years, and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. She has also been recognized in legal publications like “Benchmark Litigation,” “Who’s Who Legal, “LMG Life Sciences,” “The Best Lawyers in America” and “Ohio Super Lawyers.”
According to the news release, Maimbourg plans to focus on the results of Legal Aid’s 2021 community needs assessment, conducted by The Center for Community Solutions.
“Since we know that there are unmet legal needs in the population we serve, I am looking forward to hearing the results ... so that we can re-adjust our strategic plan if necessary to make the biggest impact on the community,” she said in the release.
Legal Aid’s mission is to secure justice and resolve fundamental problems for low-income, vulnerable clients by providing legal services at no cost, helping to ensure fairness for all in the justice system. It handles cases that impact basic needs such as health, shelter and safety, economics and education, and access to justice. According to the release, Legal Aid attorneys practice in the areas of consumer rights, domestic violence, education, employment, family law, health, housing, foreclosure, immigration, public benefits, utilities and tax.