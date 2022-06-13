Kathleen F. Major has been added to Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP as its director of business development and marketing.
Based out of the firm’s Cleveland office, Major will lead business development and marketing efforts for the firm’s six offices across the U.S., according to a May 9 news release. She has 16 years of high-level business development and marketing experience, gained at two other Cleveland-area law firms. She also has experience in marketing roles in financial services, technology and management consulting.
“Kathy has the background, experience and insight to lead our marketing and business development efforts in support of the Firm’s continuing substantial growth and development,” Stanley R. Gorom III, CEO and managing partner at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, said in the release. “She brings fresh ideas, an entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to lead others. Beyond her background in legal marketing and communications, her experience training and coaching attorneys and listening to the needs of clients make her a tremendous asset for our firm in our ongoing growth.”
Major graduated from The University of Akron with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP is at 200 Public Square, Suite 800, in Cleveland.