Nicholas R. Oleski was promoted June 1 to principal attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA after serving six years as an associate in the firm’s litigation group, according to a news release.
His practice as an associate focused primarily on general commercial litigation, criminal defense and creditor/debtor rights litigation. As a newly-elected principal, Oleski will focus on expanding his growing litigation practice, which more recently has included defending high-profile public officials, corporate executives and specialized professionals such as health care professionals, attorneys and certified public accountants that are facing significant criminal prosecutions, the release stated. His practice will continue to include a mix of general commercial litigation, including shareholder disputes, employment litigation and professional liability claims for individuals and businesses, both public and private, according to the release.
“We are proud and honored to welcome Nick into our partnership as a principal of the firm,” Rob Glickman, managing principal, said in the release. “This promotion is a direct reflection of Nick’s dedication and commitment to client service and the many contributions he has made to our firm. We look forward to continued success working with him.”
A resident of Macedonia and member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Oleski earned his J.D. from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law after earning his bachelor of arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. While in law school, Oleski completed a judicial externship with the Hon. James S. Gwin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
Oleski has been included on the Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Stars list since 2019 and this year was named to The Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” list.