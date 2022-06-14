Christian R. Patno, head of McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA’s personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death practice was sworn in May 6 as the sitting president-elect of the Ohio Association for Justice. The swearing in was led by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brenner as the OAJ annual convention drew to a close.
“We are extremely proud of Chris for taking leadership’s call to serve in the OAJ,” McCarthy Lebit’s Managing Principal, Rob Glickman said in a news release. “The OAJ is a critical part of ensuring justice for all Ohioans and I’m sure the organization will continue to do great things for Ohio under Chris’s leadership.”
A member of the executive committee for many years as medical negligence chairman and as a member of the board of directors for the Ohio Association for Justice, Patno will serve as president-elect until next year’s annual convention, scheduled to take place May 3 to May 5 when he will be sworn in as the president of the organization.
The Ohio Association for Justice is the Ohio-based chapter of the American Association for Justice, the largest plaintiff’s trial bar association in the United States. OAJ’s mission is to protect and promote Ohioans’ rights to a fair and impartial civil justice system, including their constitutional right to trial by jury, through advocacy, education and training, according to the release.
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman is in downtown Cleveland.