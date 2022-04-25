L’uva Bella, a winery in Lowellville, Ohio, recently secured investor funding from InvestBev Group LLC, a national private equity firm that focuses specifically on the adult beverage industry, with the help of Cleveland-based law firm McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA.
Created in 2006 by founders Frank and Ruth Sergi, and sold to their daughter Marisa Sergi and her husband, Evan Schumann, in 2020, McCarthy Lebit principal Michael Makofsky helped L’uva Bella secure around $1 million in investment from InvestBev, according to Schumann, who serves as the winery’s president and CEO. The exact amount is not public.
Schumann told the Cleveland Jewish News that the investment will help the brand grow into new markets past its current 10-state footprint, as well as manage those markets better. Since L’uva Bella is a parent company that covers three sub-brands, he explained the new cash infusion will help manage their multiple brands as well as revamp their tasting room on their Lowellville property.
“Being that we have all of these plans to grow into a national brand, we were looking for a great advisory council to grow the brand and bring some capital to the table to increase our sales and marketing efforts more aggressively than we could on our own,” he told Cleveland Jewish News. “With InvestBev, it was a perfect fit for where we are as a company right now.”
Schumann said the McCarthy Lebit team, and more specifically Makofsky, has been a partner since he and Marisa purchased the business from her parents. Marisa currently serves as L’uva Bella’s chief growth officer.
“We as business owners are really busy and have a million things we’re trying to do,” he said. “I like working with a law firm, and particularly Mike, because I trust him to handle the situation in the way I would want to handle it myself. The best way to explain this is I’ve worked with a handful of law firms in Cleveland, and Mike was the best fit for us in what we were looking for in general counsel. He handles pretty much everything for us and is ready to handle it.”
Makofsky told the CJN that he often works with companies that bring in investors and that it’s something McCarthy Lebit as a firm also does frequently.
“This process was pretty smooth, and the investor was good to work with and they were very interested in being part of L’uva Bella which certainly helped the process,” Makofsky said. “All in all, it was a good process. They were talking with InvestBev for several months, but when it got to them moving forward, we got the investment done in under two months. That is a testament to them wanting to get the deal done and move forward together.”
The deal makes sense for L’uva Bella both strategically and economically, Makofsky said.
“This provides an immediate injection of funds that they are directly going to use to ramp up marketing, sales and production,” he said. “I am excited about where they are and where they are going. There is a lot of competition in the adult beverage business and they have grown rapidly over these last few years. That is a testament to Marisa and Evan’s hard work and creativity.”
Schumann said his in-laws are “amazed” at how far the business has come since he and his wife took over L’uva Bella. The couple lives in Poland, Ohio, and are currently unaffiliated with any synagogue.
“Their vision for the company when they made it was not to become a national brand,” he said. “They’re really pleased to see where we’ve taken it.”
And this isn’t the apex of their growth, Schumann said. Ultimately, L’uva Bella wants to bring attention to wineries in Ohio and the east coast - which don’t get as much chatter as west coast operations.
“We’re making wines you’d find in the Napa Valley right here in Ohio,” he said. “Ohio is not just a craft brew state, it’s a wine state. We’re not just making sweet wines for the American market. We’re also making unique craft wines that even the most experienced wine drinkers can enjoy.”