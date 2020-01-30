Law firm McDonald Hopkins LLC may have started modestly from one man’s passion for law in 1930, but gone are the days when the firm had only a handful of lawyers, few areas of expertise and a singular downtown Cleveland office.
This year, the business advisory and advocacy firm celebrates 90 years with 145 lawyers, five offices across the country, and more than 50 service and industry teams.
“Our vision is to be a premier provider of legal and business counseling services,” said McDonald Hopkins President Shawn M. Riley. “The way we accomplish that is that we use our expertise and our experience to provide meaningful value to our clients. We do not try to be all things to all people, but rather provide legal and business advice to our clients based upon our expertise and experience. We don’t try to practice in areas we don’t know much about, and we are always striving to provide best-in-class service.”
Thomas Frasier McDonald opened the practice in 1930. After slowly growing from three lawyers to about six, to eventually peaking at about 35 in the 1980s during a period of expansion, Riley explained the firm merged with another to become McDonald, Hopkins, Burke & Haber in the 1990s. This merger served as a catalyst for the firm, and it continued to acquire small groups of lawyers around Northeast Ohio throughout the decade.
The firm changed its name to McDonald Hopkins in 2003, and in 2004 opened its first offices in Columbus and West Palm Beach, Fla. Its Detroit office followed in 2006, and the Chicago office in 2007.
The firm specializes in services and industries from business counseling to data privacy and cybersecurity to intellectual property to nonprofit law.
“What makes us unique is our commitment to our clients’ success,” said Riley, a Gates Mills resident who’s been president since 2016. “We view ourselves as more than legal technicians, but rather business partners with our clients. We do our best to understand what it is they’re trying to accomplish and offer them both legal and business solutions to answer to their goals and objectives.”
Riley attributes McDonald Hopkins’ 90 years to a set of core values the firm follows, which dip into integrity, client service, teamwork, entrepreneurship and quality of life, as well as the ability to always practice modern law.
“We’ve developed a culture over the years that is supportive of our lawyers and their efforts to grow their practices and grow their relationships with clients,” Riley said. “By being supportive in working collaboratively, we build teams of lawyers and we very seldom use ‘I’ when describing work and opportunities; we use ‘we.’ A collaborative team-oriented culture allows us to avoid strong egos and superstars that need to be coddled.
“We’ve been innovative, and we’ve tried to get ahead of business and legal trends,” he said. “We always have to be thinking about what’s next. The moment one rests on one’s laurels or rests on one’s success is the moment competition passes by. We don’t want to be reacting to opportunity and growth – we want to be out in front of it.”
Looking to the future, Riley sees potential for McDonald Hopkins to add another national office in the coming years.
“We are now sort of entering a new growth phase where we anticipate expanding our size and current footprint into two or three other markets because we’ve had an incredibly good run over the past 10 years,” Riley said. “I could envision us in the next year or two being in Nashville, Tenn.; Charlotte, N.C.,; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; and maybe additional cities outside West Palm Beach in Florida. There’s significant business growth in all of those markets that now offers opportunities for law firms that know how to take advantage of it.”
Regardless of potential to growth into additional markets, Riley knows for McDonald Hopkins to continue to survive, it’s going to have to do what it does best: adapt.
“We have a lot of internal goals with respect to growth, profitability, culture and innovation,” he said. “What we intend to do is to continue to grow our business and to remain as profitable as we have been, and use as many innovative practices and techniques as we can possibly to make that happen. There’s a lot that’s going on in the legal industry, and there are a lot of pressures on professional services, particularly the practice of law, and if we want to maintain our law firm through the next 10 years, we’re going to have to make some changes to the way we operate.”
The firm will save the big cake and candles for its 100th, but to celebrate this year’s anniversary, McDonald Hopkins will highlight some of its clients on its website and throw several client-oriented events and receptions in each of its markets throughout the year.
“We’re celebrating our clients and our relationships with them,” Riley said. “We’re recognizing them for the role they’ve had in our success because we wouldn’t exist as a law firm, and we certainly would not have been as successful if we didn’t have such great clients.”