Young attorneys can benefit greatly from the advice of senior mentors. Marc Merklin, partner at Brouse McDowell in Cleveland and Akron, and Craig Owen White, partner-in-charge at Hahn Loeser in Cleveland, provided their top 10 pieces of advice for new lawyers getting started in the field.
Marc Merklin
• In addition to learning the law, you have to be practical. You have to be a problem-solver. You can be the smartest one in the world but, if you can’t solve your clients’ problems and find a practical solution, then being smart doesn’t do everything for you.
• Properly learn the balance between what you do as a lawyer and what you need to do to keep your mental health stable by giving some time to your family and to yourself.
• Remember that you’re not going to develop your client base and business automatically. You have to work at it by meeting people and being out in the community and interfacing with people in the field you’re interested in to make sure you’re making connections early on in your career.
• You don’t want to be a jack of all trades, master of none. Decide what you want to focus on in terms of your area of practice early on and focus on it, rather than trying to be everything to everybody. It’s just not possible in today’s legal environment to be a general practitioner and master all areas. You have to pick something.
• Find a mentor, someone in your firm that you practice with or that you know in the community who is another lawyer, somebody that you can bounce things off of if you’re not certain, somebody who is willing to work with you to help you develop as a lawyer.
• Another would be the flip of the above, which is to find a younger lawyer junior to you, or one of your peers, that you can work with to develop together.
• Make sure that you are happy where you’re practicing law, instead of where you can make the most money. If you’re not happy where you work, then maybe it’s time for a change. You need to be happy in what you do. You won’t be successful if you’re not happy.
• This is probably advice that I wouldn’t have had to follow but I think it’s good for lawyers these days and that is I don’t like remote work. I think when you work at home and not from an office environment that you lose teamwork and collaboration and development that you can’t get sitting at your desk at home.
• Find some outside interests that are not law related that takes your mind off the practice. You can’t think 24 hours a day on legal subjects. You need to have other interests that distract you and provide some relief from being a lawyer.
• Remember that being a lawyer is a profession, not a job. You need to be professional in everything you do, which means being honest and ethical, remembering that you’re providing a professional level of service to clients who are relying on you and that it’s just not another job.
Craig Owen White
• Lawyers are members of a profession that comes with an enormous amount of responsibility, perhaps stature, but it comes down to responsibility. It is a commitment to put others and their needs ahead of your own. The most frequent reason people come to lawyers is they have a pain and they want it to stop. Understand the human condition and have empathy.
• It’s a commitment to lifelong learning. There’s always something to learn.
• Never forget that we are a people business. There’s a lot of scholarship and technical involved, but we’re here to serve people.
• After you have fundamental training of learning your craft, teach it. Teaching is one of the best ways to learn. It forces you to understand what’s important and then how to communicate it.
• Learn your craft and the technical skills. After you’ve mastered those, go back and start learning all over again about psychology, history and interpersonal dynamics involved with your area of practice.
• People don’t always know what real practice is like because they’ve only experienced the academic side in their law school studies. They might get into it and find it’s not what they thought it would be, but it doesn’t hurt to try.
• Don’t be afraid to ask questions and ask senior attorneys about their paths.
• Be able to pivot between the high highs and the low lows. These can be separated, literally, by a matter of minutes. You win a case and you think you’re on top of the world, and then the phone rings and someone has lost a child.
• If you’re excited about learning new things and new applications, law may be the perfect profession for you.
• Lawyers should be involved in and learn about tech, as we are headed into a new world of artificial intelligence.