Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis
Lisa Arlyn Lowe joined Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis as a partner in its business and corporate practice group. She focuses her practice on representing individuals and businesses in the financial services and real estate industries.
Alan G. Ross also joined the firm as of counsel. He focuses his practice on labor and employment law, representing corporate clients before the National Labor Relations Board and in unfair labor practice proceedings.
Frantz Wards LLP
Thomas E. Cardone, Thomas G. Haren and Allison Taller Reich were elected to the partnership at Frantz Ward LLP.
Cardone and Taller Reich are members of the firm’s construction practice group. Haren is a member of the firm’s business law and litigation practice groups.
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
Casey McElfresh was elected to the partnership at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. McElfresh counsels clients in the areas of litigation and commercial litigation.
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co., L.P.A
Ron Teplitzky was named president of Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co., L.P.A. Former president Paul Singerman is now chairman.
Tucker Ellis LLP
Patrick Clunk, John Favret, Chelsea Mikula, Michael Ruttinger and Chaz Weber were elected to the Cleveland partnership at Tucker Ellis LLP.
Clunk provides intellectual property counsel and advice on securing, protecting, clearing, and licensing patents, trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual property.
Favret is a litigator representing companies and institutions in the areas of product liability, commercial litigation and medical malpractice defense.
Mikula represents clients in all aspects of commercial litigation, including complicated breach of contract actions and other business-related torts.
Ruttinger is a class action litigator and appellate strategist representing clients ranging from healthcare services and pharmaceutical manufacturing to consumer-product companies and pension systems.
Weber represents regional and national banks and other capital providers on real estate financing transactions.
Madeline Dennis, Joseph Ferraro, Sarena Holder, Ludgy LaRochelle, Joseph Manno and Kelli Novak were promoted to counsel in the firm’s Cleveland office.
Dennis defends medical device and pharmaceutical companies against product liability and personal injury claims.
Ferraro focuses his practice on estate planning; trust and estate administration; charitable giving; and estate, gift, and income taxation.
Holder focuses on the national defense of product manufacturers in high-exposure product liability and premises liability matters.
LaRochelle counsels businesses of all sizes through all phases of the business life cycle.
Manno represents manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in mass tort and product liability claims in state and federal courts throughout the United States.
Novak focuses her practice on health care law.
Brouse McDowell LPA
Brouse McDowell LPA elected Daniel Glessner as managing partner.
A member of the firm’s health care practice group, he focuses on corporate and health care issues and serves the needs of hospitals, physician group practices, dialysis centers, ancillary health care companies, and other health care entities.
Ulmer & Berne LLP
Ulmer & Berne LLP elected three partners to its Cleveland and Cincinnati offices.
The Cleveland office welcomes real estate attorney Kristin W. Boose and Dolores “Lola” Garcia-Prignitz, a business litigator.
The Cincinnati office welcomes Christopher A. Singh, an intellectual property attorney.
Boose represents clients in all facets of commercial real estate and commercial lending. She has also been name to “Best Lawyers in America” for three years.
Garcia-Prignitz focuses on commercial matters, contract disputes and business torts. She previously worked as an assistant United States attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, Civil Division. She has also been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Star list.
Singh counsels clients ranging from early start-up companies to Fortune 50 companies.
Information was submitted by law firms.