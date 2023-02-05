A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished.
According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized.
The Cleveland law firm Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers embraces nepotism. The company has two family connections on the attorney roster, and considers this a form of continuity that has value to clients.
“Sure, some firms have an anti-nepotism policy, but we don’t,” said Jamie Lebovitz, 65, a partner and whose son, Jordan, joined the firm in 2013. “It has worked extremely well for us.”
Adjacent to his office is Jordan Lebovitz’s, who specializes in trucking accidents.
“He got to see firsthand about the business, and it rubbed off on him.”
Jordan Lebovitz can verify that.
“My father played a tremendous role in my decision to become an attorney,” Jordan, 35, said.
“I grew up listening to the tragic stories of families who lost loved ones or were catastrophically injured due to no fault of their own. Having the opportunity to watch my father play such a meaningful role in getting these families answers as to why the tragedy took place, and then seeking justice for what happened, taught me the importance of our specific legal practice and helping others.”
Jordan Lebovitz is a partner in the firm as well.
“Working in the same firm as your father may be challenging for some, but it has been one of the greatest benefits and privileges for us,” he said. “There is a different level of trust when you have a good relationship with your family member who is also your business partner, and I’m very lucky to have that type of relationship.
“Even more so when my partners, who also have familial relationships within the firm, have great relationships as well. It’s a special dynamic.”
They work together, and worship together, too. Both Jordan and Jamie belong to Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
David Paris has been practicing law at Nurenberg Paris for 43 years. He has two daughters in the legal field; one of them, Dana, is a partner. Like Jordan Lebovitz, she joined the firm in 2013.
“We always encouraged both of our daughters to pursue their passions,” David Paris, 70, said. “They saw our commitment to the law, our clients and their cases and this resonated with Dana. When she decided to attend law school, her goal was to make a difference in people’s lives. As she has grown into her role as a trial lawyer and taken on greater challenges, she is meeting that goal on a regular basis. I see it in her interactions with her partners in the office, hear about it from her opposing counsel as well as the judges before whom she appears and in the written Google reviews authored by her clients.”
Later this year, Dana Paris, who was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News as a member of the 2018 class of CJN 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, will be installed as the next president of the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys. David Paris held that office 20 years ago.
“Now that’s rewarding,” he said.
“Nachas is how I feel about practicing with Dana,” David Paris said. “Although we only occasionally work together as a team on cases, when we do it’s a learning experience for both of us. Sometimes we finish each other’s sentences, or I’ll call her with a suggestion and she’ll say, ‘I was just going to call you with the same suggestion.’
“She teaches me how to integrate technology into our cases and improve our trial presentations. Even though constant collaboration is a critical component to our firm’s success, it’s a little sweeter when I can share the treasures of this profession with her and watch her carry the torch forward. Our law firm has been serving this community for 95 years. In those years, there have been six family legacies. Most firms have a nepotism policy, but this legacy component has given our firm strength and a greater sense of permanence.
“The law firms of many great lawyers fade or fold because named partners on the masthead retire, or a transition plan was never put in place or the next generation did not possess the same skill sets, were not mentored or were unable or unwilling to carry on the same traditions that perpetuated a successful practice. Dana, Jordan and our next generation of Nurenberg Paris lawyers understand full well the firm’s culture and are poised to play it forward,” David Paris said.
David Paris lives in Moreland Hills and is a member at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. His wife, Michelle, is a lawyer and judge.
Other family dynamics have been at play in the firm. Both William Jacobson and managing partner Jonathan Mester had parents at the firm.
“How we fathers kvell,” Jamie Lebovitz said.
Read more about Dana Paris at cjn.org/12under36.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.