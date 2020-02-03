The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys elected new officers and trustees for 2020 during its annual meeting.
New officers include: president, Jamey T. Pregon of American Family Insurance in Columbus; vice president, Natalie M. E. Wais of Young & Alexander Co., LPA in Cincinnati; treasurer, Benjamin C. Sasse of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland; secretary, David W. Orlandini of Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner, LLC of Dublin; and immediate past president, James N. Kline of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp, Co., LPA in Cleveland.
Trustees elected include: Alexander M. Andrews of Ulmer Berne LLP in Columbus; Susan M. Audey of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland; Patrick S. Corrigan, Staff Counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Company in Cleveland; Thomas F. Glassman of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA in Cincinnati; Melanie Irvin of Branch in Columbus; Mark F. McCarthy of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland; Paul W. McCartney of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA in Cincinnati; Jill K. Mercer of Nationwide Insurance in Columbus; Michael M. Neltner, Staff Counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Company in Cincinnati; David J. Oberly of Blank Rome, LLP in Cincinnati; Daniel A. Richards of Weston Hurd LLP in Cleveland; and Elizabeth T. Smith of Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease in Columbus.