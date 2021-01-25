The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys elected new officers and trustees for 2021 during its annual meeting last November.
New officers are: president, Natalie M. E. Wais, Young & Alexander Co., L.P.A., Cincinnati; vice president, Benjamin C. Sassé, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; treasurer, David W. Orlandini, Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner, LLC, Dublin; secretary, Paul W. McCartney, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. L.P.A., Cincinnati; and immediate past president, Jamey T. Pregon, American Family Insurance, Columbus.
Trustees elected are: Anthony E. Brown, Milligan Pusateri Co., LPA, Canton; Steven G. Carlino, Weston Hurd LLP, Columbus; Timothy J. Fitzgerald, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, Cleveland; Thomas F. Glassman, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA, Cincinnati; Stu Harris, Nationwide Insurance, Columbus; Melanie Irvin, Branch, Columbus; Jill K. Mercer, Nationwide Insurance, Columbus; Michael M. Neltner, Staff Counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati; David J. Oberly, Blank Rome, LLP, Cincinnati; Daniel A. Richards, Weston Hurd LLP, Cleveland; and Elizabeth T. Smith, Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease, Columbus.
The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys is an organization of attorneys, corporate executives and managers who devote a substantial portion of their time to the defense of civil lawsuits and the management of claims against individuals, corporations and governmental entities. The OACTA mission is to promote fairness, excellence, and integrity in the civil justice system by providing resources and education to attorneys and others dedicated to the defense of civil actions.
Awards presented
The OACTA presented several awards during its legal excellence awards presentation and annual business meeting last November The awards recognize attorneys for their service to OACTA, the profession and the community.
• The Lifetime Achievement Award: Stephen V. Freeze of Dayton.
• Outstanding Advocacy Award: Richard M. Garner of Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner LLC in Columbus
• The Outstanding Young Lawyer Award: Christopher F. Mars of Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland.
• The Committee Chair of the Year Award: Brigid E. Heid of Eastman & Smith, Ltd. in Columbus
• The Frank Seth Hurd Member of the Year: Jamey T. Pregon of American Family in Columbus.