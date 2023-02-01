When sports betting became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, educators at Ohio University in Athens were two years ahead of the curve.
In May 2020, Ohio University introduced its online sports gambling education program, focused on preventing the impacts of sports-betting fraud. The three-part certification program is provided in partnership with U.S. Integrity and Cyanna Education Services, and is presented through the university’s AECOM Center for Sports Administration.
Matt Cacciato of the Ohio University sports gambling education program told the Cleveland Jewish News that the university had a feeling, even then, that sports gambling was on a path to eventual legalization, and as educators, it’s “incumbent on us as educators to stay on the cutting edge of education.” The curriculum is divided into three courses, each covering a specific set of topics, such as introduction to game integrity, risk management, fraud prevention and game manipulation. After passing a test to demonstrate knowledge of the material, participants earn a certificate from Ohio University.
“The problem for the timing was COVID-19 hit around the same time (we launched it), and things slowed as it did across all industries,” Cacciato said. “But, this isn’t a course to learn to gamble better. After our launch and after COVID, we were getting good feedback and still are to this day. People who are enlisting in it, we’ve gotten a lot of good, strong testimonials.”
Over the past 2½ years, Cacciato said “it has gone well.” About 30 students enroll each year since it’s a smaller program, but he added at least a half-dozen or more have used the certificate to pivot into sports gambling management as a profession.
“A lot of our (AECOM alumni) end up going to work for professional teams and colleges, and with the course can understand negotiations with places like BetMGM and FanDuel,” he said. “It’s been beneficial to them– to understand how the industry works and the nomenclature surrounding it. A lot of people that didn’t necessarily think they’d be in sports gambling management have told us they benefited from the program.”
With sports gambling now legalized, Cacciato said they’re still trying to determine if, and how, that will affect the program. When the course was first launched, Cacciato said it was “a higher price point,” which has since been lowered to make the course more accessible.
“There is still really nothing like it,” he said. “People who gamble tend to think they know everything about the business. We’ve never looked at sports gamblers as a target market, so for the most part, those who enroll in the program are people interested in managing it. We’ve even had FBI agents and league security individuals (take the course).”
For those interested in learning more about the program, Cacciato suggested they visit its website at sportsgamblingeducation.com, where they can also directly register for the course.
“The fact there is a workforce that is now going to be dedicated to serving this industry, we’re looking forward to better-educating people, which has always been part of our mission,” he said. “When people think of this, they think it’s more about teaching people the act of gambling. But, we are focusing more on the business side of it - giving a macro look at the landscape.”