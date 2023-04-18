Opening a law firm is an endeavor that comes with great planning and responsibility, and lawyers have reasons for wanting to practice on their own.
Jeffrey Zimon, founder and owner of Zimon Law in Pepper Pike, discussed the benefits of opening a law firm and gave advice on how to go about doing so.
“I would say there are two buckets,” Zimon said of the reasons lawyers decide to open their own firms. “The first bucket are maybe new lawyers that decide, for whatever reason, they want to do their own thing.”
He said the second “bucket” is, as a lawyer practices for a while in firm structures, they learn about the practice of law, partnership structures and what clients do and do not like.
“Sometimes because of the way you like to practice or because of the clients you like to serve, or other reasons principally related to the way in which you want to approach the business of practical law, it makes sense for the lawyer to go out on their own, setting up their own firm,” he explained.
A big part of this decision is the ability to have better control of one’s relationships with their clients, Zimon noted.
“It’s not about the money, necessarily; it’s not about the idea that I get to control everything in my law firm – it’s not about the idea that I get to decide if I get a color printer or not,” he said. “It’s about the ability to manage the client relationships.”
Being able to choose one’s clients and deciding how much to charge them is one of the pros of having one’s own practice, he pointed out. They get to choose what other firms they coordinate with and choose their referral resources, he said.
“It also changes the ability of the lawyer to focus on serving the client, as opposed to having to deal with the aspects of serving a large, corporate law firm institute,” Zimon said.
Because lawyers who run their own practices have no corporate structures above them, they don’t have to deal with other partners or issues related to law firm management, he explained.
“I don’t have to go into non-billable meetings that I don’t want,” he said. “There’s a whole different thing about practicing on my own, and the key thing is my constituents are my clients. I have no partners. I have no constituents to deal with and that’s a big advantage for somebody like me and that’s why a lot of folks that I know do this.”
Attorneys who have their own practices can offer high quality services at lower costs to the clients because their expenses are lower, he pointed out.
“It’s easy to sell price, but the capacity that I can serve my clients’ needs and give them a better value than other firms is a big draw,” Zimon said. “It’s big for me and it’s big for my clients, and so that serves everybody well. It’s not always easy. (It’s) a lot to do, a lot to understand, a lot to manage. (You) need to get good help from a lot of good people, but it has its own rewards for putting in that extra time and effort.”