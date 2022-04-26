Those with special needs are often cared for by a loved one such as a parent or guardian. Inevitably, those caretakers pass away, frequently leaving the person they cared for behind. This is why it is important for caretakers to think ahead and make a plan so that when they die, their loved one with special needs continues to receive the care they require.
David Banas, shareholder and director at Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland, and Laurie Steiner, certified elder law attorney at Solomon, Steiner & Peck LTD. in Mayfield Heights, provided suggestions for caretakers making plans for the well-being of their loved ones with special needs after they die.
“One of the best tools that we have is what’s called a letter of intent,” Banas stated.
He explained that in a letter of intent, a caretaker can write all of the different aspects of the special needs individual’s life. He gave examples of elements such as the medications they take, who their friends are, transportation routines, religious preferences and social concerns such as events and environments that may trigger them.
“It’s almost like a road map for the people that will be taking care of the individual after mom or dad or the caretaker passes away,” Banas noted.
The legal aspect is equally important, he pointed out, going on to say that it may include putting the proper type of special needs trust in place, nominating guardians and delegating work to advocates such as social workers or trusted friends.
“It really is sort of putting a team in place to meet the needs of the individual and take care of them,” Banas explained.
He stated that it is not common for one single person to take on all of the care taking roles after a primary caretaker passes away.
“It’s very, very rare that mom or dad or a caretaker passes away and one individual is going to step up and do all the things that mom and dad did,” Banas said. “Instead, it’s a plan with a team approach to divide the duties so that each of those needs are met.”
Steiner pointed out that getting all of this done also requires a team, one that is made up of an attorney, a financial planner and a tax professional, in addition to family members. She said that planning ahead and putting a special needs trust in place is wise because, if a person with special needs receives an inheritance and there is nothing in place, the inheritance can cause them to lose government benefits.
“Typically, we put in place a special needs or supplemental trust for the person to have money available to them for the rest of their life without losing government benefits,” Steiner explained.
A common mistake that Steiner said people make when making these plans is leaving everything to siblings and expecting them to handle everything.
“They have their own lives and often don’t know what to do or can’t or don’t want to help,” Steiner said.
Making sure the life of a person with special needs runs smoothly requires careful estate planning and financial planning, she advised.
“It takes a family to raise a child, a whole team and community to raise a disabled child,” Steiner stated.