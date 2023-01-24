Changing careers is a big decision, and it’s one that many people consider as they experience what the profession they chose right out of college is really like. Choosing to shift course can be both exciting and stressful as it requires a significant amount of time and commitment because of the inherent challenges, whether after 25 years of work experience or after five years.
Common difficulties people face when seeking a position in a new field include effectively presenting transferable skills to demonstrate value to prospective employers, fear of the unknown and being overwhelmed by the amount of effort required. It takes information, a clear plan and confidence to make a change, but it can be worthwhile to achieve a better fit professionally.
Corrina Pysa Wright, senior director, marketing and business development at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz in Cleveland, described her experience transitioning into the legal marketing field at age 30. Pysa Wright previously worked as a television news anchor and reporter for ABC, CBS, and FOX stations across the country and won two Emmy awards before transitioning into legal marketing. Her career took her from Montana to Maryland to Cleveland.
“It was an incredible experience, both professionally and personally, that I will forever be grateful for,” she said. “I ultimately decided to leave the business for several reasons, including better quality of life and wanting to diversify my skills in a new direction that I felt would have more longevity, given so many changes in the news industry.”
For Pysa Wright, the biggest challenges to starting a law career later in life included those inherent to any career change: needing to learn new skills and gain an understanding of a new industry. And then there were the changes that were particular to her circumstances.
“Specifically in my situation, I found the work format to be an adjustment,” she said. “In news, I was generally working on my story for the day, preparing for my newscast, anchoring the show, and then my work was done, and I went home and came in the next day to do it all over again. In my career in legal marketing, I am juggling multiple ongoing projects at once with no clear ‘end’ to when the workday is done. Rather, projects extend over days, weeks, or even months at a time, which makes effective planning and time management crucial.”
Have you changed careers?
Such struggles are not uncommon. A format change can mean a lifestyle change or even a change in how one views one’s self.
“Another challenge that I was not necessarily prepared for was regarding identity.” Pysa Wright said. “For about a decade, I was a news anchor and reporter. That became such a part of who I was. Probably in any career, but especially in the news industry, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that who you are is not what you do. Being dedicated to your career, taking your job seriously, and doing good work is important and a reflection of you, but your career shouldn’t define you.”
She did find that she had invaluable transferable skills.
“My career in journalism provided an excellent training ground for legal marketing,” she said. “Communication and storytelling were and con-tinue to be a big part of my job. Other significant transferable skills include digital marketing, stra-tegic planning, research and writing, interpersonal skills, the ability to work well under pressure, and flexibility and adaptability.”
Pysa Wright is ultimately glad to have made the change. “It has been great for me,” Pysa Wright said. “I enjoy what I do. I enjoy having a ‘normal’ schedule and holidays off. You really can’t put a price tag on precious time with the people you love.”
She said believes that she had advantages to starting a career at a more mature age
“I was surer of myself as a person and more confident in myself as a professional” Pysa Wright said. “Even though I switched to a new career, I had developed universal skills like problem-solving, critical and creative thinking, time management, and teamwork that allowed me to start with a more mature perspective than fresh out of college.”
Her advice for others considering making a career change later in life? She suggested being confident in the skills you have and taking stock of the transferable skills you have developed so that you can effectively sell yourself.
“It might not happen overnight and you may very well face rejection during the course of seeking a career change, but if it is something you want, keep at it,” Pysa Wright said. “All it takes is one open door, one person willing to give you a chance. Expect to have to work hard to prove yourself. Embrace the challenges and commit yourself to learn every day. It doesn’t matter what you do, learning is a lifelong process.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.