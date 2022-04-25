The University of Akron School of Law is a special place. Here are some reasons why.
We offer a top-rated legal education at an affordable price. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Akron Law’s intellectual property law, trial advocacy and part-time studies programs as among the best in the country.
As for affordability, tuition and fees are under $25,000 annually for all students and scholarships are guaranteed for up to three years in the full-time program and four years in the part-time program so long as students remain in good standing. Nearly 90% of our most recent entering class received scholarships. Not surprisingly, our graduates’ average debt load is the lowest among Ohio’s law schools.
Students attest to our supportive and inclusive culture. Once a student decides to enroll, programs offering mentorship, academic coaching and professional-development assistance support their success and encourage them to stay the course.
Akron Law promotes inclusion, diversity and equality through its recruitment and admissions policies, its student organizations, its community involvement and its broader support of diversity in the legal profession.
We are nationally known for our emphasis on experiential learning. Students represent real clients, appear in court, draft agreements, help advise startup businesses and hone their skills in advocacy competitions.
Our cutting-edge summer trial academy is the centerpiece of a comprehensive advocacy curriculum. Our trial advocacy teams are consistently among the best in the country, with 23 national and regional titles and a No. 5 national ranking in 2018 to 2019.
Law students in our nationally recognized reentry clinic assist low-income clients to help file applications to expunge their criminal records, obtain certificates of qualification for employment and file clemency applications.
Aspiring intellectual property lawyers take advantage of our Washington D.C. externships and internships, while our trademark clinic is specially designated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to allow students to prosecute trademark applications.
Our C. Blake McDowell Law Center features the latest classroom technology, plentiful study space, accessible student services and a beautiful common area with a café and fireplace.
While most law schools require students to begin their J.D. studies in the fall, at Akron Law students can also begin the full-time or part-time program in the summer or spring. Part-time evening students can complete all required courses with just two nights a week of on-campus classes through our new blended online course schedule.
Full-time students can earn both a J.D. and a master’s degree in business, accountancy, taxation, public administration, applied politics or intellectual property law in four years or less.
Our goal is for every student to pass the bar on the first try. In recent years, we have further enhanced our bar-preparation program through a partnership with bar review leader BARBRI that provides every student with tailored support services throughout their time at Akron Law at no additional cost.
Our graduates’ employment rate has consistently been at or above 90%. For our intellectual property degree or certificate holders and joint degree holders, the employment rate runs at or near 100%.
These are just some of the reasons why Akron Law attracts and graduates some of the best and brightest law students in the country.
Emily Janoski-Haehlen is the dean of the University of Akron School of Law.