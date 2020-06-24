Reminger Attorneys at Law will host a webinar for employers on how racial unrest, protests and the recent U.S. Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling will affect the workplace from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 30.
The webinar will be hosted by Stella Skaljac, who has experience practicing employment practices defense law.
On Reminger’s webpage for the upcoming event, the law firm advises that “well-written policies and management training will be your best defense against potential legal exposures.”
The webinar will focus on the following topics:
• The direct and indirect impact on businesses from recent protests and riots.
• What employers should do to proactively address racial tensions in their workplaces.
• The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision making sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes.
• What employers need to know about the significance of this decision and how to increase awareness at work.
• Key equal employment opportunity policies every employer should have in place.
• What to include in an anti-discrimination/harassment policy and how to consistently enforce it.
• Why a social media policy is vital for today’s organizations and how to address employee postings that can be damaging to morale or cause potential legal issues.
• How training and education will help maintain a high-morale culture and mitigate your legal risks.
To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/remingerwebinar.