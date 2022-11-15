Divorce proceedings can be complicated and stressful. When filing for divorce, one may be wise to hire an attorney to represent them. Attorneys often have the knowledge and experience to make the legal process of getting divorced as easy as possible.
Ellen Mandell, owner of Ellen S. Mandell, Attorney at Law in Beachwood, and Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner at Zashin & Rich in Cleveland, weighed in on how attorneys can help those who are seeking a divorce and gave advice on how to find the right lawyer for the job.
“A person should first interview an attorney to determine whether or not the attorney has the right approach, has the approach that the person is comfortable with and that they are on the same page as to what the client wants,” Mandell said.
Some clients want an attorney who will negotiate resolution while others may want someone who is more aggressive and will fight hard for the purpose of causing pain to the other side, she noted.
When searching for a divorce attorney, a person should seek one who is knowledgeable about divorce law and familiar with the court in which they will be practicing, she advised. The lawyer should be compassionate, but focused on the task at hand.
“I frequently have to tell clients that ‘I understand your pain and I’m empathetic, but I’m not your therapist and I can’t, sometimes, accomplish what I need to accomplish for you, legally, while you’re asking me to be your therapist,’” she said.
If a client is in emotional pain, Mandell recommended they find a good counselor to help them navigate those feelings.
“The attorney has to focus on the legal issues,” she said.
When initially meeting with attorneys, potential clients should ask about what they should expect of the process and what possible, but reasonable, outcomes their case might have, Mandell suggested.
“They should never expect an attorney to guarantee them an outcome and any attorney who does guarantee an outcome is not telling the truth,” she said.
Clients should provide all financial issues they may have so the attorney can give them a reasonable estimate of what the issues are and what the likely outcome may be, she advised. They should also disclose to their attorney any negative things about their situation so the attorney can give them a fair appraisal of how those may affect their case.
“If they have a custody case and they’ve had a drug issue, for example, they need to tell the attorney that in advance so that the attorney can lead them to the appropriate resources if they need treatment, and also be prepared to argue to the court why the prior problem may not affect the custody issues,” she said.
A common misconception about divorce attorneys is that they are all aggressive, “take no prisoners” kinds of people but that is not accurate, Mandell noted. Many people think divorce law is an easy area to practice in, which is also untrue.
“Most divorce attorneys are very empathetic and compassionate, and want to do the best for their clients,” Mandell said. “It’s important that you get your head in the right place and make sure that your attorney is someone who can respect what you’re going through but also focus on getting you in the best possible place, under the circumstances, to move forward.”
Zashin, who also writes a law column for the Cleveland Jewish News, explained that it is unwise for people who are seeking divorce to forgo the help of an attorney..
“Abraham Lincoln said, ‘A lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client,’” he recalled.
He drew parallels between the disadvantages of forgoing legal services and forgoing medical services.
“A person doesn’t need a lawyer; a person actually doesn’t need a doctor–they can treat a medical problem themselves–but it’s a really bad idea,” he said. “It’s probably a good idea to hire someone to handle your divorce for you, just as if you had any complicated illness at all, other than a cold, you should go to a doctor.”
It is advantageous to do this so that a small problem does not turn into a very big one, he said.
When looking for a divorce attorney, Zashin recommended people look into third-party credentials and find out what a lawyer’s specialization is, as specializations often involve advanced training, tests and certifications. He also advised looking into their background to see what they have accomplished, speeches they have given and community involvement they have taken part in.
Making realistic goals and expressing them to one’s attorney at an initial meeting can be helpful, he noted.
“I would try to make a list of the most important top 10 things I want out of the marriage, and it’s hard to whittle it down,” he said. “Then, I’d do something even harder. I’d whittle it down to the five most important things, and that’s really, really hard.”
A client should evaluate that list of things that are most important to them and identify what they are not willing to compromise on, he suggested.
People also should seek attorneys who are attentive and communicate well with their clients, Zashin advised.
“If you’re not in touch with your lawyer to your satisfaction, you’re not going to get a good result,” he said.