The Seeley Law Office is now part of Buckley King.
The deal enhances Buckley King’s service offerings to clients while providing Seeley’s client base with a broader range of legal services.
Matthew K. Seeley was previously a sole practitioner handling commercial and business litigation, employment law, workers’ compensation, landlord/tenant, and product and premises liability cases.
In a statement posted on Seeley’s website, Seeley said the decision to merge into Buckley King stemmed from a “desire to work with a firm that offers a broader range of legal services for my clients’ business and personal needs.”
Buckley King, which has offices in Cleveland, Atlanta and Phoenix, described Seeley as having “a sound reputation for advocating and protecting clients,” in a Jan. 23 press release.