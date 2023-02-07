Malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities can be damaging to patients, their families, the institutions and staff members. When these events take place, victims and their families often seek justice through lawsuits.
Brian Eisen, president at The Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland, and Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk & Elk in Mayfield Heights, share reasons behind malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities and how families can help prevent them.
“The most common acts of medical negligence that occur within senior living facilities have to do with the administration of medications,” Eisen said. “Either wrong medication, wrong dose, wrong route, wrong person are the most common nursing negligence errors we see in senior living facilities.”
Other forms of negligence include falling, abuse, choking, bed sores, elopement – memory care residents escaping the facility and being harmed by weather elements – and failure to get a resident to a hospital in a timely manner when they are in need of medical attention, he explained.
“In nursing homes, where we have people who are really not capable of turning and repositioning themselves, you’ll see the development of bed sores or ulcers, which should not develop and, once they do develop, are often not adequately treated and can result in death,” he said.
Eisen said there have been two recent cases of elopement, one in Bedford and one in Beachwood.
“These are people who leave the facility and they are not protected against the elements; either they have some form of dementia and either escape from a locked unit or wander away and are left in the elements and, unfortunately, they’re often found with severe hypothermia or dead,” he explained.
Care providers sometimes fail to send residents to the hospital in a timely fashion for ailments such as urinary tract infections and pneumonia, he pointed out.
“Sometimes nursing homes are very slow to react and it can be simply a matter of not recognizing the signs or symptoms, but sometimes it’s coupled with a financial disincentive to send patients to the hospital,” he said. “That’s a very big concern when they want to keep their numbers of occupied beds at certain levels and, as a result, make decisions that are good for their pocketbook but bad for the patient.”
These occurrences are “all too common” in skilled nursing facilities, he noted.
A resident’s loved ones can be key to preventing senior negligence, Eisen said.
“Nothing is a substitute for family visiting and asking questions; visiting and making sure the staff knows you’re there” he said.
He advised that family members do not develop a schedule for their visits, in order to prevent staff from knowing when they are going to visit and only being attentive to the resident around those times.
“Don’t only come Tuesdays at 9 a.m. because that’s when the staff knows you’re there,” he said. “Change it up, make sure they know you’re there and make sure you speak up if you’re not satisfied with something that’s happening. If you know a loved one needs to go to the hospital, make sure to speak to the director of nursing in some of these facilities or, if you have to, you can always call 911 yourself.”
Any medical malpractice case is made up of three components – a breach from the standard of care, which means unreasonable conduct; proximate cause, which means the conduct had a direct impact on the patient’s care and care course; and the damages that flow from them, Kelley explained.
“Within the senior population, different issues, and where additional issues can arise, in that there are issues within nursing homes that are specific to wound care and rehabilitation,” he said. “Sometimes, communication issues come up. Transportation issues come up. So, all of those things have to be addressed, but each person’s case is handled on a very individualized basis.”
Within a nursing home, falling is one of the most common occurrences of negligence and malpractice, he said.
“Individuals, because of some of their additional conditions, are at increased risk to fall and either monitoring or support is not in place frequently enough or to an adequate level,” he explained.
Echoing Eisen, Kelley said another common cause of malpractice and negligence is bed sores.
“Those wounds are created from a lack of mobility, a lack of rotation, and the argument when it’s malpractice is a lack of attentiveness to the needs of individuals who cannot move themselves within the bed,” he said.
One of the greatest things a resident can have is a loving family who advocates for them, Kelley said.
“If you have a concern for an elderly individual who has a risk to fall or lacks mobility within a nursing home facility, having somebody there to visit, to check on them, communicate with them is always going to be beneficial,” he said.
It is important for families to have honest and direct communication with staff, he said.
“If you see something, document it, both for the staff and for yourself,” Kelley advised. “Probably the best thing you can do, if you have the resources, at any facility, you can always hire a private attendant to sit with your loved one.”