Liner Legal, a disability law firm based in Cleveland, added Debra Shifrin, who has over 40 years of experience representing disabled people before the Social Security Administration.
She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve Law School in Cleveland and a fellow at the Akron Bar Association.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Debra aboard,” Michael Liner, Liner Legal founder, said in a news release. “Debra has a wealth of knowledge and experience that strengthens our already outstanding team and will allow us to take our already strong Federal court practice to new heights. We have worked with Debra for many years and she is a natural fit to join us as our newest disability warrior.”