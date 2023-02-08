Ulmer & Berne LLP has added six new attorneys in varying key practices according to a news release from the firm.
The attorneys are associate Jeremy B. Adell and staff attorney Hannah B. Webb in real estate, associate Rochel B. Adler in business law, associates Ryan W. Gillespie and Isabella M. Simon in business litigation and intellectual property associate Anthony Tomusko.
“Our steady growth over the last year has been intentional and gratifying,” Scott P. Kadish, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. “Certainly our growth is in response to increasing client demand, but it is also a result of the flexible, collaborative, sophisticated practice we have developed here at Ulmer. We are delighted to add six more talented attorneys to the team.”
Adell will work in the real estate practice at the Cleveland office. He earned his law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law.
Webb will work in the real estate practice at the Cincinnati office. She earned her law degree from the Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.
Adler will work in the business law practice at the Cleveland office. She earned her law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law.
Gillespie will work in the business litigation practice in the Cleveland office. He received his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland.
Simon will work in the business litigation practice at the Columbus office. She earned her law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh.
Tomusko will work in the intellectual property practice at the Columbus office. He earned his law degree from The University of Akron School of Law.