With more than 437,000 law firms in the United States, people are in no shortage of quality legal experts and attorneys. Whether they are going through a personal injury case, divorce case, or a plethora of other legal issues, there are plenty of decisions to be made when choosing a law firm.
Larry Klein, attorney at Klein & Carney in Cleveland; and Paul Singerman, Chairman and Principal at Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz in Beachwood, said they pride themselves on the personal touch they are able to put on each case.
Singerman, whose firm has 18 attorneys, said its size gives the company the ability to provide service, and to have its lawyers, at all levels, interact directly with clients.
“We’re in a service business,” Singerman said. “And the relationships with the clients are extremely important to us and to them. It’s very important for us that the lawyers that are working with our clients understand their businesses and understand not only their legal needs, but also their business needs. And having close contact with business owners, decision makers and various clients allow us to become more familiar with their business.”
At Klein’s firm, there are three attorneys and all three attorneys will work together on each case. Klein said getting three people on one case yields better results because they can put their brainpower together to come to good solutions.
“Inevitably, one of us comes up with something stellar in a case, and it just adds to the whole process,” Klein said. “And also, say we’re in court or out of town. The person covering the phone call of that client is not in the dark. That person knows everything about that case, should an emergency occur when one of us is tied up in court. The team approach is a fantastic approach.”
Klein added having three different minds working on a project can cause them to think of different angles or aspects of the case.
“When you put three people on a case, three different perspectives, three different ways of analyzing a problem, and you merge those three methods of analysis, you are apt to get a better result,” Klein said.
Another advantage of small firms, Singerman said, is the value that clients receive. The costs at boutique firms are a bit lower than if they were to go to a larger firm.
“When we started this firm, we started it because we felt that we could be a boutique firm that provided really excellent service at very competitive rates,” Singerman said. “We keep our overhead low, and we try to keep our rates very competitive – significantly lower than the rates at the larger firms. From a value proposition, we can offer the same level of service and expertise at a lower rate.”
Attorneys at smaller firms can also have years of valuable experience.
Singerman’s firm has attorneys that have worked at larger firms and have brought their expertise to Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz.
“I think our people are our best asset,” Singerman said. “We have lawyers, most of whom have been trained at larger firms and with sophisticated practices. I like to think that, in the areas that we practice in, that we can do very sophisticated transactions, and do the things that the larger firms can do in the areas we practice. ... If you look at our tagline, it says ‘experience peace of mind.’ Our goal for our clients is to give them peace of mind and to make sure they know that we are taking care of their legal problems.”
Publisher’s note: Paul Singerman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.