Carolyn Soeder joined McCarthy Lebit as a principal attorney. She will join the firm’s family practice.
Soeder’s practice includes dissolution, divorce, preparation for mediation and representation during mediation, child custody, parenting time, premarital agreements, child and spousal support, trial work and more, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to be welcoming Carolyn Soeder into our partnership as a principal of the firm,” said Rob Glickman, managing principal of McCarthy Lebit, in the release. “We are certain Carolyn will be an excellent addition to our team and will allow us to continue to deliver more for our family law clients.”
Soeder has been a partner and lead of the domestic relations practice for Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Toledo and she earned her J.D. from Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.