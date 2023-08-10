Becoming a sponsor of a professional or a college sports team can be a win-win for both parties.
Elk & Elk in Mayfield Heights became a sponsor of the Cleveland Guardians, then known as the Cleveland Indians, in 2015.
Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk & Elk, spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about the firm’s sponsorship of the Guardians and other local and state sports organizations their firm sponsors.
CJN: How does Elk & Elk’s sponsorship help the Guardians?
Kelley: I think all corporate sponsorships there are three components. It provides a level of community engagement. It provides brand association and, ideally, both brands have elevation. For them, there’s a revenue side and for us, there’s a visibility side that goes with it.
CJN: How does Elk & Elk choose who to sponsor?
Kelley: For us, we are definitely tightly involved in the sports community. We do also pick our partners based on people that we have a genuine interest in being partners with and a belief that they can help us elevate our brand, and commit even more to our community. We’ve been partners with the Guardians since 2015 and the partnership, in some regards, probably started from our founding partner, Dave Elk, who can be seen most Fridays here at the office in summer wearing his jerseys, whether it’s the Indians from the past or the Guardians now as he and his wife prepare for date night at the game. He definitely has a huge passion for them.
CJN: How does Elk & Elk benefit from the sponsorship?
Kelley: For us, they are absolutely fantastic partners. They do have deep ties to the community, they are committed locally to multiple causes, and they allow us to not only introduce people to who we are – a little bit of what we enjoy in the team – but there are always common locations where we can become more involved in the community, together, and they can elevate attention. I do think it’s one of the proverbial “win-wins” from our standpoint, but it is absolutely a central part of our marketing platform.
CJN: What do Elk & Elk employees get out of the partnership?
Kelley: We do have opportunities to go to games and have tickets. We are not a firm that is a “suite firm” or a “loge firm.” At the end of the day, most of us have our tickets, but people do definitely have access to go to games, access to participate in things. We have days at the office dedicated to those teams and, ideally, playoff ticket access on those years when things are fortunate. From an employee standpoint, it is a huge source of camaraderie and pride in the office. If you came into our office the year that we became a partner with the team, and (had) that team’s jersey with our name on it, our entire kitchen and gathering areas highlight those and it’s because, for our staff, that’s their team. They’re part of our team and we’re supporting that in common. It becomes something you socialize over, talk about, cheer about. Feeling (in) any way, shape or form even more part of it is so much fun.
CJN: Do you partner with any other sports organizations?
Kelley: We partnered with the Browns in 2015. The first time we partnered with the Cavs was 2014. We partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets and we partner with Ohio State. With each one of them, there’s commonalities, but there’s also differences. Beyond the sport and the time of the year, each one of those teams has some of their own things that they’re dedicated to or causes that they’re committed to, so beyond general marketing differences, if you were to go to a Blue Jackets game, we are very involved in their support of the U.S. military. Every game, they do a very detailed story about a military veteran who is present at the game and that’s something that we promote.
CJN: What else makes these partnerships important?
Kelley: I think the basic sum and substance of it is, it is a place that we believe elevates our brand and allows us to participate more deeply with the members of the city and the community.