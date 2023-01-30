DraftKings is an easy-to-navigate daily fantasy sports app. The site offers virtually every major sport worldwide. DraftKings also gives new bettors a $1,000 deposit bonus and a $50 free bet. Additionally, the app provides weekly tournaments with very large payouts.
FanDuel has a particularly smooth user interface with easy, fast payment options. Additionally, the app offers a $1,000 free bet to bettors after they deposit and make their first bet. If your first bet is a loss, FanDuel will give you a rebate of up to $1,000.
BetMGM features a large amount of bet lines, including points spread, in-play betting, money-line bets, props bet, and parlay. The site offers free bets every week, as well as a risk-free bet of $1,000 to new users.
Caesars is user-friendly for sports betting, depositing, and withdrawing. The app gives a free bet of around $1,001 as a match bonus for a user’s first deposit. When a user loses their first bet, they are given another risk-free offer of $5,000.
BetRivers Sportsbook is particularly reliable. BetRivers has a welcome match bonus of $250, good odds, and 1x wagering requirements. The live betting on the app is extensive.
PointsBet is focused on major sports and top leagues. The app is clean-looking and easy to access when betting. It offers a risk-free $2,000 bet as a welcome bonus. There are also promotions for existing users.
WynnBet is user-friendly and easy to use. The app offers a “build your own bet” feature, where the user can create same game parlays. WynnBet also gives new members a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.
Max Miller is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.