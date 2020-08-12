As life during a pandemic continues, many states introduce mask mandates including Ohio, which went into effect at 6 p.m. July 23.
While there are discussions on both sides of the mask debate, Marty Gelfand, attorney at law at Gelfand Law, LLC; Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner at Zashin & Rich; and Larry Zukerman, managing partner at Zukerman Lear & Murray Co., LPA, all in Cleveland, said mask mandates are states exercising their right and responsibility to protect citizens.
“This is a legally binding mandate by the governor, and as such, the citizens of the state of Ohio, regardless of their belief, must comply,” Zukerman said. “The way courts typically look at this is: is there a causal relationship of what the government is asking and what they’re trying to prevent. Here, they’re asking people to wear masks while outside, not to congregate more than 10 people in a setting and to practice social distancing. And the reason is to prevent the spread of this disease and to stop people from becoming ill. I believe that there is a relationship there between what they’re asking us to do and why they’re asking it.”
Gelfand said though the state has to protect its citizens and a mask mandate does that, this is new territory and there are a lot of questions.
“The easiest way for the state to have a mandate is to pass a law, for the general assembly to pass something in both Houses and then the governor signs it, so there is very little question about whether or not someone has to wear a mask,” he said. “Short of that, I think the department of health and the governor can issue executive orders. I think that is what has happened at this point, so I think it is enforceable but also poses a challenge in doing so.”
The challenge, Zashin said, is that mask mandates rely on a citizen’s voluntary compliance. Similar to tax rules, there are rules mandating masks but “there aren’t enough police to enforce it, enough courts to hear cases or enough jails to house people that don’t comply,” he stated.
“Until people are willing to comply and until people around non-compliant perpetrators are willing to hold people accountable, it won’t matter,” Zashin said. “There are certain things in this world that regular people won’t stand for, certain types of behavior that cross the lines of decency, and we don’t have to name them, we know it when we see it. Until we decide this is dangerous and reckless enough, it’s just going to go on. Life moves faster than the speed of law, and I don’t think we’ve reached that tipping point where people will tell non-compliant people to wear a mask.”
But can these mandates be legally enforced? The professionals said it depends on who you ask or where you go.
“Frighteningly, the level of enforcement and believability comes down to politics,” Zukerman said. “It comes down to where you are located. I wear a mask everywhere I go and practice social distancing, but there are a lot of people who don’t. Businesses have the duty and obligation to enforce these rules as it is a state mandate, and businesses can be liable if they don’t enforce them as they have to protect their employees and customers.”
Zashin stated, “Businesses absolutely can enforce it, and have the prerogative to enforce it and deny service inside of their building. But, then you hear about it becoming somewhat like the Wild West. How far should an employee go to enforce these rules with a belligerent customer? That is where it starts to become a real question, where we start descending into a dangerous place. I believe it needs to come from the top down, and we need federal standards.”
Since the end of the pandemic is seemingly nowhere in sight, Gelfand said he “would not be surprised” to see lawsuits come from mask mandates. In his opinion, many of the problems we’ve seen in the pandemic have been due to federal leadership, or lack thereof.
“That being said, the states are responsible,” he explained. “So I would expect that the state-level government will take some action and its firmly in their duty to do so. There are people more concerned that someone will wear a mask against their will than actually catching and spreading COVID-19. So, yes, I believe there will be people jumping up and down saying that (mask mandates) can’t happen – but the state can and will protect the people, and that applies to the pandemic. The science is consistent that COVID-19 is a serious health threat to the public. The state government is well within its scope to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people.”
Publisher’s Note: Andrew Zashin writes a monthly legal column for the Cleveland Jewish News.