Zashin & Rich recently added Natalie M. Stevens from Ogletree Deakins.
Stevens has practiced employment law for almost two decades and concentrates her practice on counseling employers on compliance with workplace laws and regulations, according to a news release. She has litigated employment-related matters, including discrimination, accommodation and leave issues and non-compete violations.
Stevens also defends unionized employers in grievance and arbitration matters, the release stated.
“This was a no-brainer. Natalie has an incredible reputation and represents some of the biggest and best employers,” Stephen Zashin, co-managing partner, said in the release. “We knew that she would fit our diverse and energetic culture and provide an immediate impact on the depth and breadth of our national labor and employment practice.”
Stevens added she joined Zashin & Rich because “its strong labor and employment practice and incredible reputation in the business and legal community” and she “looks forward to continuing to provide excellent service to existing and new clients with the Zashin & Rich team.”
A few months ago, Sarah J. Moore joined Zashin & Rich from Fisher & Phillips.
Zashin & Rich has offices in Cleveland and Columbus.