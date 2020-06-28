Carter Strang, a partner at Tucker Ellis in Cleveland, was elected chairman of the Cleveland Council on World Affairs. He will replace Dr. Wael Khoury on July 1.
“We are excited about the energy, expertise and talent that Carter brings to his new role,” said Cleveland Council on World Affairs CEO Carina Van Vliet in a news release. “His passion for our mission is evident in his active engagement across all our program areas.”
The Cleveland Council on World Affairs aims to “inspire engagement in international affairs and world cultures through education, citizen diplomacy and civic dialogue,” according to the release.
Strang was also recently elected president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation.