Injuries rise in the summertime and so too do injury liability cases. From sports to aquatics to cycling and motorcycling, it is important for people and businesses to take proper safety precautions to avoid being held liable for summer injuries.
Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk & Elk in Mayfield Heights, and Josh Payne, attorney at Nurenberg Paris in Cleveland, discussed common summer injuries and how the law plays into them.
“The most common summer liability cases deal with bicycles, whether it be people who are riding for distances on touring-type bikes or children as they mix with traffic,” Kelley said. “The risk of injuries are catastrophic.”
When a bicyclist is in the same area as a car, the risk to their well being increases, he noted. This is because bicyclists don’t often follow the rules of the road.
“(If a) bicyclist follows the rules of the road, it could maximize their ability to remain safe,” he said.
When determining whether a case is worth pursuing, the affected individual should begin by assessing the damages, Kelley said.
“Every civil lawsuit starts with damages and that means, ‘Is there an injury that justifies pursuit,’” he explained. “That injury might cause medical bills, might limit ability to function and/or limit ability to work. So those become the driving factors.”
If someone has suffered any of those impairments and it wasn’t their fault, they should contact an attorney to determine what rights and remedies they have, Kelley said.
“Sooner is always better than later,” he stated. “On (swimming) pool cases, if it’s a diving board issue or a slide issue, those things are going to get repaired quickly, so you want someone to be able to take a look to see if there was an installation, maintenance or design defect.”
With cases involving motorcycles, he said it is important to check one’s insurance to make sure they have adequate insurance that covers the motorcycle to a level the owner expects, he said.
“It’s not uncommon to find that motorcycle coverages are limited in comparison to an automobile, so I think asking questions when you buy your insurance, to make certain you have awareness of what your coverage level is or isn’t, is one of the first and most important things people can do,” Kelley explained.
Payne pointed out when someone takes on a summer activity, they usually do so at their own risk. There is a doctrine called “assumption of risk” through which summer activity participants agree to not hold any location or organization liable for any injuries they may sustain during those activities.
“There are narrow lanes of liability,” Payne said.
This makes it difficult to pursue a summer sports injury liability case because there are various protections under Ohio law that safeguard locations and organizations from being held liable, he said.
He gave the example of a child playing baseball and being hit by the ball. That is not something they can hold a league liable for because they assumed the risk when signing up for the sport. Their parents are often required to sign a liability waiver upon registration.
Similarly, when a child signs up for a summer camp, their parents are usually required to sign a form that states they will not hold the camp liable should their child sustain an injury, he added.
There are exceptions, Payne noted. Cases in which liability suits may be worth pursuing are ones in which the injury was caused purposefully or by an organization’s failure to provide safe equipment.
He gave the example of a football helmet being defective and a child being hurt as a result, or if one child purposely harms another child during a sporting activity.
Payne recommended participants and their parents carefully read liability releases. The scope of those waivers has been deemed to uphold to a certain extent, but they can not waive intentional conduct or reckless activity.
“It’s very slim that you find a case like this, (but) that is a case that we can make,” he said.
When searching for an attorney to consult on liability cases, Payne suggested consulting reviews online to find someone with experience.
He said it is important to not only feel cared for, but also cared about. It is wise to retain counsel as soon as an injury is sustained so insurance companies can not contact the injured directly or manipulate them into settling for less than they deserve, he explained.
“If you are hurt, it’s very much important to reach out to an attorney immediately,” Payne said.