On Jan. 18, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments for Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, a case involving the legal complexities surrounding Nazi-looted art. The court first announced its intention to hear the case in September 2021.
The case, which began in 2005, involves a painting by Jewish-French impressionist Camille Pissarro called “Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie” that is on display in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, a state-owned museum in Madrid. Painted in 1897, the work was originally owned by Lilly Cassirer, a Jewish woman whose father-in-law bought the painting directly from the artist’s dealer. In 1939, the painting was looted by Nazis in exchange for exit visas for Lilly and her husband, professor Otto Neubauer.
After escaping Germany and living in Oxford until her husband’s death, Lilly Cassirer moved to Cleveland to live with her grandson, Claude Cassirer, and his wife, Beverly, until she died in 1962. While living in Cleveland, the Cassirers were members of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, before retiring to San Diego in 1980, according to an obituary published in the Cleveland Jewish News for Beverly Cassirer in February 2020.
After years of litigation, the issue is now whether the dispute should be resolved under California law, where the family originally sued, or the law of Spain, where the painting was sold and has been on display. According to the Jan. 18 hearing, several justices said the suit should be decided under California law.
“Welcome to the United States,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said at the hearing. “That’s how the courts work.”
Thaddeus Stauber, a lawyer representing the museum, said at the hearing that such disputes should be decided by “a federal regime that is intended to ensure fair and uniform treatment, regardless of where in the United States” a foreign entity is sued. He argued the nation’s foreign relations could be damaged otherwise.
Justice Clarence Thomas then questioned whether that would give foreign states the ability to evade legal liability.
“I don’t quite understand how the sovereign can be treated in the same manner as a private individual if you apply a different choice of law rules,” he said at the hearing.
In 1951, the painting was acquired by a California gallery owner, who sold it to a Los Angeles collector. It eventually made its way to New York and then to St. Louis where it remained until 1976. That year, Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza purchased the painting and had it sent to his home in Switzerland. In 1992, he worked with the Spanish government to create the Madrid museum, to which he sold the painting for the collection.
In 1999, Claude Cassirer found out that the Madrid museum had the painting and requested its return, but was rejected. He later died on Sept. 8, 2010, and his son, David Cassirer of California, took over the case. David Cassirer is a 1972 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School.
The painting is now valued at $30 million.
The plaintiffs are represented by national law firms Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Dubbin & Kravetz, LLP and Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP, according to a May 2021 appeal. But under California law, “thieves cannot pass good title to anyone, including a good faith purchaser,” lawyers for the Cassirers and the Jewish Federation of San Diego County said in the appeal, which adds that would “void” the museum’s title to the painting.
Last year, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with U.S. District Judge John Walter in Los Angeles that the painting should remain with the museum. In 2019, Walter said that while the Swiss collector had reason to suspect that the painting was stolen, but the museum foundation did not know it was looted property when they openly bought and publicly displayed it.
David Boies, chairman of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP who argued remotely on behalf of the plaintiffs, said at the Jan. 18 hearing he felt the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling was “erroneous.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, if the justices reverse the 9th Circuit Court ruling, the case will go back to a judge in Los Angeles. It could be months before a decision is passed down, at least by June, with an opinion and vote date listed as “TBD” on the SCOTUS Blog website.