Taft Cleveland recently expanded its reach in the Midwest by merging with the 54-year-old full-service law firm Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss of Detroit. The merger took effect on Dec. 31, 2022, and now gives Taft over 800 attorneys in eight Midwest markets and the District of Columbia.
“Taft Cleveland is very pleased to welcome Jaffe and what it means for our clients,” Adrian D. Thompson, co-partner-in-charge of Taft Cleveland and the firm’s chief diversity officer, said in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We are excited to increase our presence in the Midwest with such a respected firm and community leader in the Detroit market and look forward to the value it will bring for both teams as we continue our firm’s expansion.”
With the merger, Taft has grown by 125% in a six-year period, according to Jill Friedman Helfman, co-partner-in-charge at Taft Cleveland. Taft’s mergers over the past six years have provided resources for the firm, she said.
“With this merger, growing Taft to nine offices with similar rate structures in every market, our firm has the opportunity to develop more comprehensive service offerings as we draw from a much larger talent pool,” said Helfman, who has been with the firm for 22 years. “Each of our mergers has deepened our breadth of resources and, in our view, has been highly beneficial to our clients and the communities we serve.”
Taft plans to keep those in leadership positions at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss and some employees at the firm will be promoted to firm-wide roles with Taft.
“Local leadership is important in our Taft culture,” said Helfman, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “The current Jaffe leadership team will continue to lead and make Detroit market decisions. The current Jaffe CEO, Mark Cooper, will stay in the CEO-type position of partner-in-charge of the firm’s Detroit and Southfield (Michigan) offices,” she said. “Many of the Jaffe attorneys will step into firm-wide leadership roles, serving on Taft’s Executive Committee, all other major committees of the firm and chairing practice groups.”
She said the merger comes years after Detroit became a part of Taft’s strategic planning map because the area has many connections to some of the important industries for Taft, such as the automobile industry.
“We have had the Detroit market on our strategic planning map for several years,” Helfman said. “The Detroit economy has a deep industrial base with a significant concentration in the auto industry and suppliers to that industry. It also has concentrations in health care, IT and defense.”
Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss was a target for expansion because of its reputation in the Midwest and the values it shares with Taft, Helfman said.
“We especially like the Jaffe team,” she said. “They are, like us, focused on the same core values – client service, Midwestern values, and a loyal, collaborative culture of teamwork and hard work.”
In 2023, Taft plans to continue to strengthen, grow and search for firms that fit well with the values it holds, according to Helfman.
“We are always looking at other cities that would make sense for us and our strategic plan, including firms that would fit well with Taft in terms of size, scale, culture, sophistication and economic performance level,” she said.
Taft has offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Delaware in Ohio, as well as Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, northern Kentucky, Phoenix, Southfield, Mich., and Washington, D.C.
Lydia Kacala is a freelance journalist.